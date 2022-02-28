ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon revises timeline, will lift mask mandate March 12

By Gary A. Warner, Capital Bureau
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVaje_0eRWsode00 Gov. Kate Brown said that the move does not mean the pandemic was burning out or is nearly over.

Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 11, more than a week earlier than announced last week.

Gov. Kate Brown said Monday, Feb. 28, that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population.

The announcement is the third time in the past month that Oregon has revised its plans for lifting masking requirements while indoors. The state had previously planned to lift requirements in late March and moved those plans up to March 19 last week, prior to Monday's revision.

The move comes on the two-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 reported in Oregon, on Feb. 28, 2020 in Washington County.

Working with California and Washington was crucial to having a unified timeline for the change in mask policy, Brown said.

"As has been made clear time and again over the last two years, COVID-19 does not stop at state borders or county lines," Brown said in a statement. "On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic.

The move by the three states comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week called for new guidelines to determine risk that would allow for the loosening of restrictions for 70% of the country's population where coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. However, the map released by the CDC showed much of eastern, central and southwestern Oregon remained in the 30% of population areas that remain at high risk.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued similar statements Monday morning with the same date and time for dropping indoor mask mandates.

Oregon Health & Science University projected the state would drop below 400 daily patients in hospitals who were positive for COVID-19 by the end of March. The decline in omicron-related severe cases accelerated and state officials moved up plans to remove masks to March 19. But on Feb. 24, OHSU issued a forecast showing Oregon would dip below the 400-mark by March 12. The next OHSU forecast is due Thursday, March 3.

OHA said the lifting of the mask mandate did not include changes to federal and state rules on masks in health care settings, airline flights, public transit, and other specialized settings. Updates will be provided in coming days and weeks.

Brown's statement on Monday did not change her plan to lift the state of emergency earlier than April 1, the date she announced last week. The emergency rules gave Brown wide powers to set public policy during the crisis, including the closing and reopening of in-person classroom instruction, business hours, mask usage and limits on event sizes.

The three West Coast states have sought to coordinate on COVID-19 response throughout the pandemic, though they have gone their own way at times, such as the vaccine priority list in early 2021. Brown said the governors believed the mask mandate change was best done at the same time for the stretch from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.

"Our communities and economies are linked," Brown said.

Brown underlined that the move did not mean the pandemic was burning out or nearly over.

"We will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic," she said. "As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities â€“ with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19."

Oregon officials say they are confident that the move will not replicate the premature lifting of safeguards in July 2021 that came almost simultaneously with the arrival of the virulent delta variant that caused a record 918 deaths in September. Critics said at that time that lifting the ban statewide did not take into effect the wide differences in vaccination rates and prior COVID-19 exposure.

Forest Grove News Times

Farmworker overtime bill passes Legislature

The controversial bill now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature or veto as 2022 session winds down.SALEM — The Oregon Senate has approved a bill passed Tuesday by the House to end the agricultural overtime exemption, sinking attempts at compromise sought by farm organizations. House Bill 4002, which passed the Senate 17-10 on March 3, phases out the overtime exemption over five years while providing tax credits to temporarily compensate farmers for higher labors costs. "Oregon's agricultural workers should not be excluded from the same protections afforded to other workers," said Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Milwaukie. The bill now...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Officials tout new mental health pilot program in WashCo courts

Like other specialty court programs, defendants can get convictions dropped if they pursue treatment. Washington County is trying out a new program that it hopes will stop the cycle of offenders with mental health issues from re-offending and ending up back in custody. The Mental Health Pilot Program is geared towards funneling low-level offenders away from convictions and toward treatment. While officials say this may take up more resources in the immediate term, it should lead to positive results in the long-term. "We believe that that burden will be worth it because it will help steer these people...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County facing public defender shortage

The county courthouse's main provider of public defense lawyers says it must stop accepting new cases next week.A shortage of public defenders means that Washington County's main provider of public defense attorneys will have to stop accepting new cases next week. A press release by Washington County Circuit Court says that Metropolitan Public Defenders, the main provider for the Washington County Courthouse, "will temporarily stop accepting felony and misdemeanor public defense appointments starting Monday, March 7, because of lawyer shortages." "This court has been working hard throughout the pandemic to decide cases and administer justice, and this development means...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Yamhill grass seed company owner charged with wire fraud

Gregory McCarthy owns Ground Zero Seeds. He is under federal indictment for an alleged scheme to defraud a customer.The owner of a Yamhill business is facing federal prosecution for allegedly skimming money off sales his company made to a wholesale customer, allowing a friend to pocket the kickbacks. Scott Erik Asphaug, U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon, announced Thursday, March 3, that 68-year-old Gregory McCarthy has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He could face as many as 20 years in prison if convicted. McCarthy owns Ground Zero Seeds, a grass seed production and wholesale company based...
YAMHILL, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon House votes to end farmworker overtime exemption

The bill faces opposition from farm owners and still needs a vote in the Oregon Senate.After an emotional three-hour debate, the Oregon House voted 37-23 on Tuesday, March 1, to end the state's agricultural exemption from higher overtime wages. The measure is awaiting a vote in the Senate. The overtime exemption would be phased out over five years under House Bill 4002, and tax credits would cover some of the higher wages paid by farmers. But critics claimed those provisions won't prevent the inevitable loss of family farms. "They could be the nail in the coffin for farmers who can't...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Legislature's last gasps as 2022 session nears end

Signs the Legislature was coming into the final days of its 'short session' could be seen in the committee calendars.Broken tail lights, Russian vodka, the Great Resignation, overtime pay, and a machine speed-reading a 193-page budget bill were pieces of a hyperactive Tuesday as the Legislature hit the final week of the 2022 session. In the main event of the day, the Senate and House swapped political hot potatoes. The House voted 37-23 along party lines to approve a contentious farmworker overtime bill, sending it to the Senate. "As a first generation Peruvian-American, I'm honored to be a part of...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Gaston Rural Fire District ends contract with Forest Grove

After seven years of sharing a fire chief, Gaston Fire officials say they want a more local approach.The board of directors of the Gaston Rural Fire District voted unanimously Friday, Feb. 24, to end its agreement with Forest Grove Fire & Rescue to share a fire chief. Since 2015, Forest Grove has provided administration and management of the district, which encompasses Gaston and unincorporated rural areas in both Washington and Yamhill Counties. The contract between Forest Grove and Gaston Fire is up at the end of April, and board president Michael Pedemonte said the board wants a part-time chief focused...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Votes near for overtime agriculture bill

The controversial farm work bill clears a critical Oregon legislative committee on a party-line vote. A bill that would end Oregon's agricultural overtime exemption will be voted on by the full House and Senate after passing a final legislative committee. The Joint Committee on Farm Worker Overtime approved House Bill 4002 in a 6-4 party line vote on Thursday, Feb. 24, after updating it with a new multi-tiered tax credit system for farmers. "I truly believe it was the best approach we could get," said Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, the committee's co-chair. "I think we all want the best thing...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon lawmakers back protections for firefighters with cancer

House Bill 4113 expands the list of cancers under state law deemed occupational for firefighters.For years, in the course of their duties protecting people and property across the state, Oregon's firefighters have been exposed to toxic smoke and chemicals that can cause cancer. And for years, while some of those cancers are considered line-of-duty injuries that entitle them to compensation for the cost of healthcare, many cancers have not been covered — leaving firefighters struggling with serious health conditions they might have never developed if not for their public service. Now, firefighters in Oregon are on the verge of receiving...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon City library hosts Black history webinar

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the Pacific coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks' recent overview of history related to African Americans in Oregon found a central theme in the state's Black history beginning earlier than many people may think. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the transcontinental...
OREGON CITY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon's Black history may begin earlier than previously thought

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks' recent overview of the state's  African American history highlighted that Black people have been a part of Oregon's timeline since the very first non-Native footsteps hit landfall. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the transcontinental...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

'Witching hours' and 'lifeboats' decide fate of key bills in 2022 Oregon Legislature

With a hard deadline to end the session on March 7, lawmakers scramble to support their favorite issues.The Oregon Legislature's task over the next dozen days seems daunting: Deciding the live-or-die fate of more than 270 pieces of legislation that were brand new on Feb. 1 but could be dead and gone by March 1. With the 35-day session now past the mid-point, is there time for legislation to take flight? "We've got enough runway," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis. How and when the culling is done is crucial to keeping at least two-thirds of lawmakers inside the Capitol...
OREGON STATE
