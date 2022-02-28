ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets potential top targets skipping NFL Combine workout

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Two potential Jets targets are skipping the workout portion of the NFL combine.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal won’t participate in workouts in Indianapolis, according to NFL Network. Stingley had surgery for a Lisfranc injury during the 2021 season and is still recovering. He will wait until LSU football’s pro day on April 6 to work out. Neal will also workout at his school’s pro day, scheduled for March 30.

Stingley is projected to be a top-15 pick and Neal is projected to be a top-five pick. They will still take part in the interview part of the Combine, which is almost as valuable as testing.

Stingley and Neal are two talented prospects who could help the Jets address their needs at cornerback and on the offensive line.

Gang Green’s cornerback room exceeded expectations last season, but the team is looking to add to the position. Stingley had a standout freshman season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner produced 15 pass breakups with six interceptions that year, but teams have been concerned with his health and inconsistent play since he played in just 10 games since his first year at LSU.

Stingley can use the interview process to explain his inconsistency since his freshman season.

Neal is a fit because the Jets offensive line could still use an upgrade.

There are questions surrounding former first-rounder Mekhi Becton’s health. Becton suffered a knee injury during Week 1 of last season and missed the rest of the league year. George Fant stepped in for Becton and played well, ranking fourth among tackles in fewest pressures allowed (18), according to Pro Football Focus. He also allowed just one sack.

The right side of the offensive line is up in the air. Right tackle Morgan Moses and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are free agents.

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Neal could be an option for the Jets based on how free agency shakes out and based on the Jets confidence level in Becton’s ability to stay on the field.

N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu is projected to draft higher than Neal as the better prospect at the position. He can also play guard for the Jets, which would be an ideal situation if Becton is healthy and taps into his elite talent.

That would give the Jets an uber talented offensive line if he’s still available when the Jets’ turn comes.

