Lee Health Monday report

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
According to Lee Health, the CDC has updated its masking guidelines to take more precautions to help prevent the high hospital rates that are said to be high in Lee and Charlotte counties.

Lee Health's Monday update:

75 COVID-19 patients are isolated in hospitals.

3 of the patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The staffed operational bed capacity was at 93%.

The staffed operational bed capacity in the intensive care unit was at 87% and there are 9 COVID patients in the ICU.

833 patients were seen at Lee Health's emergency departments.

“Using hospital capacity and COVID hospitalizations as an indicator of when we should take extra preventive steps makes sense. Anything we can do to decrease COVID-19 hospitalizations means more capacity for other patients.”
Larry Antonucci, President & CEO for Lee Health.

