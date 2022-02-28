Man sentenced for drug trafficking in Lee County

29-year-old Corey Beckers was sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun charges.

Investigators say Beckers was involved in a shooting with another vehicle off of Daniels Parkway on December 26, 2020. He crashed his car and ran into a nearby restaurant where witnesses say he ran into the bathroom and then back out to his car.

Deputies arrested Beckers and found the cocaine in the bathroom along with the briars that matched the ones on his clothing.

Evidence showed Beckers’ DNA was found on the bag recovered from the bathroom.