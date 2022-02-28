Zelensky asks EU to put Ukraine membership on fast track

U krainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested that the European Union grant his country membership expediently.

Zelensky requested that the EU approve its membership through a "new special procedure" to fast-track its admission in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing," Zelensky stated in a video address posted to social media. "I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure we deserve it."

BELARUS VOTES TO LET PUTIN HOUSE NUKES, TROOPS AS LUKASHENKO PREPARES TO ENTER WAR

Zelensky began the process of joining the EU on Monday by signing Ukraine's application for membership. His signature was joined by Ukrainian Parliament Head Ruslan Stephanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The EU has been a stalwart supporter of Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion. Ukraine is "one of us, and we want them in the European Union," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a Sunday interview with Euronews . This support led the EU to restrict Russian access to its airspace, ban Russian state media from broadcasting in Europe, and implement several sanctions against Russia. The EU also announced on Sunday that it planned to provide weapons and fighter jets to Ukraine amid the invasion.

However, Von der Leyen did not show any desire to accelerate Ukraine's admission to the EU. "We have a process with Ukraine that is, for example, integrating the Ukrainian market into the single market," she said."We have very close cooperation on the energy grid, for example. So many topics where we work very closely together, and indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us, and we want them in."

Von der Leyen stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions have destroyed any trust the EU may have had in Russia. She supported the efforts to seek out peace talks between the two nations. However, she noted that "the trust in President Putin is completely broken and eroded."

Europe is on edge as the invasion continues. More than 500,000 refugees have fled the nation as of Monday. Ukraine officials also claim that they have killed 4,500 Russian soldiers in the first few days of the war. European officials are also preparing for the possible use of nuclear weapons after Putin announced on Sunday that Russian nuclear deterrent forces were undergoing a "special combat duty regime."