Chef Jose Andres & World Central Kitchen Provide Meals For Ukrainian Refugees

As McDonald’s frequenters know, the restaurants do not have the same menu options in the U.S. as they do in the U.K., Europe and elsewhere. This includes the vastly different breakfast menus. British McDonald’s customers were shocked on January 24th when the American fast food chain announced that bagels...
McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
Wendy's has a monopoly on square hamburgers in the U.S., but that's a little different in Japan. Last week, McDonald's Japan unveiled the "I Feel Like I Went to New York Burgers," which feature square buns for burgers and chicken sandwiches. Each sandwich is even packed in wrappers with Pop Art-inspired illustrations.
Click here to read the full article. Chef Daniel Holzman (creator of the Meatball Shop and Danny Boy’s Famous Original) and Matt Rodbard (James Beard Award-winning cofounder of the food site Taste), didn’t set out to write the conventional cheffy cookbook. Food IQ would not be some great ode to a single restaurant or esoteric professionals-only style of cooking. They had questions every enthusiastic home cook would want to figure out, like “What kind of onion should I use?” and “What’s the difference between a cheap knife and an expensive one?”, and sought to answer them. Along the way, they...
If you manage to score a table at Ramsay’s Kitchen, the two things you should get are the jumbo lump crab cake appetizer and sticky toffee pudding dessert. You’ll clock in under $50 before tax and tip and you’ll get two of the best things you’ll eat while getting to say you ate at Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant in Boston.
If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
If I could only have one kitchen tool with me on a desert island, it’d have to be a good chef’s knife. It’s incredibly useful (for obvious reasons) and unless I’m carving a turkey or constructing an elaborate wedding cake (though I probably won’t be doing much of either on a desert island), a sharp, lightweight chef’s knife is versatile enough for any occasion.
These perfectly cooked pan seared scallops take less than 5 minutes to cook and are topped with a delicious fresh herbs and garlic for the ultimate easy dinner. We aren’t lying when we say cooking scallops can be easy and fun!. Tips for pan seared scallops. You can use...
Airbnb said Monday it would provide free temporary housing to as many as 100,000 refugees leaving Ukraine. The announcement came shortly after the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Monday that more than 500,000 refugees have now fled Ukraine. That number has increased from the 150,000 that had crossed Ukraine’s borders by Saturday.
Chef Jose Andres is continuing his humanitarian efforts. The chef, who’s based in Washington D.C., has set up mobile kitchens in the Ukraine-Poland border, providing meals for people fleeing the Russian invasion.
RELATED:
Lauren Sanchez is hard at work with Van Jones and chef Jose...
Maryann Skovira, owner of Crumbs Cookies in Mount Holly Springs, was sick of seeing the images of shelled Ukrainian cities on TV. “It breaks my heart," she said. "I want to do something to help, anything I can do to help, so we started with a cookie.”. Crumbs Cookies is...
This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. She is showing us how we can use one chicken to make three meals. The three meals she is talking about today are roast whole chicken with vegetables and a grain, chicken stock made from the bones and vegetable scraps to use in soup and the recipe is for skillet enchiladas.
"We anticipate having a need for helping these families adjust to life in the United States." While it's unclear how many Ukrainians will be coming to the Bay Area, it is clear that housing will be a challenge.
In the past few years, Betthany Frankel has made a major name for herself as a philanthropist after founding the
BStrong initiative, which has provided relief to people impacted by natural disasters as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, BStrong is shifting its focus to Ukraine, raising millions of dollars in donations for those impacted by Russia's invasion. Bethenny Frankel, the founder of BStrong, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Volunteers with a local nonprofit are working to provide relief to people fleeing their homes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Portsmouth-based nonprofit Mercy Chefs has crews on the ground in Romania, near the Ukrainian border. The group is working to support refugee shelters in the...
If you love cooking shows and Gordon Ramsay, you've probably seen "Hell's Kitchen." If not, you've at least heard of it, as the executive producer of the popular competition series even said that it changed reality TV forever. Viewers who have watched the show over its 20 seasons may recall plenty of memorable moments and dishes, which recently inspired a new line of spice blends by Spiceology.
This visit comes at a perfect time, as restaurant week is just around the corner! The East Penn Area Restaurant Week kicks off on February 27 and lasts until March 5, according to the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Just two months ago, chef Hugh Acheson was overseeing the debut of his latest Atlanta restaurant Mount Royal, a Montreal-style steakhouse at the Hyatt Centric hotel in Buckhead. Now, the chef finds himself on the ground in Romania coordinating food distribution efforts there for World Central Kitchen (WCK) to help feed refugees fleeing from the Russian invasion in neighboring Ukraine.
Comments / 0