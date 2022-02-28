How UConn women’s basketball team honored Dorka Juhász on Senior Day: ‘I just felt so loved’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - With a 24-point lead late in the first half, the last thing the SIUE Cougars had on their minds was a nail-biter in Wednesday's Ohio Valley Women's Championship Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Tennessee-Martin. But UTM put together a rally in the second half and caught the Cougars late in the game. But thanks to the SIUE defense and a pair of free throws by Mikayla Kinnard with two seconds left, the Cougars held off the Skyhawks 86-84 in a thriller at the Ford Center in Evansville. SIUE's victory means the No. 7-seeded Cougars will advance to a quarterfinal game at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 3 Murray State, which had a first-round bye. UTM was seeded No. 6.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 33 MINUTES AGO