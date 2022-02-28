Hollywood Feed Announces Acquisition of PetPeople

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") announced today that on March 1, 2021 it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "SHUAU" beginning today. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "SHUA" and "SHUAW," respectively.

