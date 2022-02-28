ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Feed Announces Acquisition of PetPeople

By Pet Business Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood Feed, LLC. entered into an agreement to acquire PetPeople Holdings, LLC. This acquisition is the largest in the natural and holistic pet food and product retailer’s history, increasing the brand’s geographic...

