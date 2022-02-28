Hollywood Feed Announces Acquisition of PetPeople

NEWARK, DE — Artesian Water Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA), recently announced that it entered into an agreement on February 16, 2022, for the acquisition of the water system of the Town of Clayton, Delaware. Clayton’s water system serves approximately 1,500 customers through 23 miles of main, with three wells and two elevated water storage tanks. The system will be integrated with Artesian’s existing regional water system in northern Kent County, Delaware. Closing on the acquisition is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022 after due diligence and Delaware Public Service Commission approval.
