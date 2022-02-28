‘1883’ Finale: Taylor Sheridan Wants Fans To Imagine the Characters’ Futures

Alright, 1883 fans — Season 1 is officially in the books. If you are wondering what is next in store for the show’s characters, creator Taylor Sheridan wants you to imagine it.

Just like that, the first season of 1883 has come and gone. There were plenty of highs and plenty of lows, but all in all, the spin-off of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone was everything we wanted it to be and more. Now that the Season 1 of the series is over, however, fans are left to wonder if we will get to see another season with the same characters. Based on Taylor Sheridan’s latest interview with Deadline, it might be best not to hold your breath.

By the sounds of it, Sheridan is content to leave things exactly the way they ended in Season 1 of 1883. We aren’t going to include any spoilers in this story in case some of you Outsiders aren’t all the way caught up, but it was intense, to say the very least. There’s no denying that fans have loved every second so far with the entire star-studded cast.

But when asked, Sheridan didn’t double down and confirm that there would be a Season 2 with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and the rest of their co-stars. Instead, the show’s creator wants fans to imagine their own futures for each of the characters.

“I’d rather you imagine it and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives,” Sheridan told the outlet. “You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did see them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that’s what I cared to explore.”

‘1883’ Is Simply a ‘Peek in the Window’

It might not be the best news that fans have gotten all day. But we need to trust Taylor Sheridan on this one. It seems like everything the man touches turns into television gold. He always considered 1883 to be more along the lines of a long movie than a long, drawn-out show.

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” he said. “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t”

As Sheridan so eloquently put it, he’s “on to the next peek through the window.”

“I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits. Yes for those fans of Yellowstone, there are some real Easter eggs and understanding you can take away from that, that informs the way you watch Yellowstone. I like that model. For me, as a storyteller, it feels close-ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”