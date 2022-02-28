ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘1883’ Finale: Taylor Sheridan Wants Fans To Imagine the Characters’ Futures

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKzCC_0eRWr9lR00

Alright, 1883 fans — Season 1 is officially in the books. If you are wondering what is next in store for the show’s characters, creator Taylor Sheridan wants you to imagine it.

Just like that, the first season of 1883 has come and gone. There were plenty of highs and plenty of lows, but all in all, the spin-off of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone was everything we wanted it to be and more. Now that the Season 1 of the series is over, however, fans are left to wonder if we will get to see another season with the same characters. Based on Taylor Sheridan’s latest interview with Deadline, it might be best not to hold your breath.

By the sounds of it, Sheridan is content to leave things exactly the way they ended in Season 1 of 1883. We aren’t going to include any spoilers in this story in case some of you Outsiders aren’t all the way caught up, but it was intense, to say the very least. There’s no denying that fans have loved every second so far with the entire star-studded cast.

But when asked, Sheridan didn’t double down and confirm that there would be a Season 2 with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and the rest of their co-stars. Instead, the show’s creator wants fans to imagine their own futures for each of the characters.

“I’d rather you imagine it and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives,” Sheridan told the outlet. “You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did see them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that’s what I cared to explore.”

‘1883’ Is Simply a ‘Peek in the Window’

It might not be the best news that fans have gotten all day. But we need to trust Taylor Sheridan on this one. It seems like everything the man touches turns into television gold. He always considered 1883 to be more along the lines of a long movie than a long, drawn-out show.

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” he said. “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t”

As Sheridan so eloquently put it, he’s “on to the next peek through the window.”

“I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits. Yes for those fans of Yellowstone, there are some real Easter eggs and understanding you can take away from that, that informs the way you watch Yellowstone. I like that model. For me, as a storyteller, it feels close-ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Number of Episodes Revealed

Mount up, Yellowstone fans, Season 5 will be a far bigger affair thanks to the wild success of Season 4 and Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount deal. The #1 show on cable television is officially set to return for a fifth season. While this is shocking to none, big news hit Wednesday that’s sure to excite fans.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: How Margaret Dutton Issues Same Exact Threat Beth Dutton Does in ‘Yellowstone’

The Dutton women are not easily shaken. That goes for both “1883” and “Yellowstone.” Both Margaret and Elsa Dutton demonstrate their strong will and spicy attitude. Especially when someone crosses them. This is the same for Beth Dutton of “Yellowstone.” And recently, a fan page caught an interesting take: Beth and Margaret Dutton make the exact same threat.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Collider

'Yellowstone' Season 5 to Air in Two Parts on Paramount+

Big news Yellowstone fans: The Wall Street Journal reports that the hit Western series will be returning for an extended fifth season, splitting the upcoming episodes into two parts. ViacomCBS has just announced that Yellowstone's fifth season will add four additional episodes, extending the upcoming season to fourteen episodes, which will be split into two installments, each consisting of seven episodes. The additional episodes and split format will also serve to promote series creator Taylor Sheridan's new spin-off shows, announced during the company's recent investor call.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Riley Keough Looks Like a Spitting Image of Elvis Presley in Throwback Photos

In a series of throwback snapshots, Riley Keough is looking like a spitting image of her grandfather and music legend Elvis Presley. Earlier this week, Hollywood Life published a series of images that feature Riley Keough alongside her family. This includes some snapshots of her late grandfather. Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The couple met in the late 1950s and married in 1967. They eventually divorced in 1973.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount Network
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Renewed for Season 2 With New Series Spinoff Ordered

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 was renewed for a second season on Tuesday, Paramount+ announced. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is also developing another new series, 1932, which will focus on the Dutton family generation during one of the worst years of the Great Depression. This is in addition to the previously announced Paramount Network spinoff 6666.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Says the Show’s Crew Is Like a Herd of Buffalo

“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty has huge respect and appreciation for the crew members who put in the work behind the scenes of the show. Brings Plenty opened up to his co-star Jefferson White on The Offical Yellowstone Podcast earlier this week. During their conversation, White asked if there was any new knowledge or skills that Brings Plenty picked up during his four seasons on the show. And given how much Brings Plenty already knows about ranching, the star instead focused on the television production side of things.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Poses with Co-Stars Behind-the-Scenes at the SAG Awards

Young “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill had a very exciting first over the weekend and he hopes it won’t be his last. Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) was Merrill’s first time attending an awards ceremony and he took full advantage. “Yellowstone” fans know the 13-year-old actor as cowboy-in-training, Tate Dutton. Merrill excels in the role and continues to garner more screen time. His hard work was rewarded with a seat at the annual SAG Awards ceremony. Several of his castmates also joined in on the festivities and Merrill took several photos of himself with his co-stars. He shared some of those photos with “Yellowstone” fans in a recent social media post.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Yellowstone Spinoff 1883 Gets More Episodes, New Prequel 1932 Greenlit

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is keeping the wagon train rolling for a while longer: “The next chapter” of Yellowstone‘s prequel spinoff 1883 will debut later this year, the streaming service announced Tuesday. At the time of the announcement, it was unclear whether the streamer was referring to more Season 1 episodes or a Season 2 renewal. The original Season 1 order was for nine episodes. In addition, Paramount+ has ordered to series another Yellowstone prequel, titled 1932. Per an official release, the offshoot of the popular drama will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

415K+
Followers
43K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy