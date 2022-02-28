Trump Endorsement Could Shake Up Ohio Senate Race, Poll Finds
Retiring Senator Rob Portman is supporting candidate Jane Timken, who is garnering about 6 percent of likely Republican primary...www.newsweek.com
Who would vote for any republican unless they are as crazy as gym johnson? If you desire a republican dictatorship vote for republicans but If you love and support America and democracy and freedoms vote democrats. It’s your and mine choices.
Trump will either be in jail by 2024 or unable to run for office because of his crimes. The worst President ever.
I will only vote for a republican who openly supports President Trump. We don't need any more RINOS.
