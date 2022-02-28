ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Endorsement Could Shake Up Ohio Senate Race, Poll Finds

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Retiring Senator Rob Portman is supporting candidate Jane Timken, who is garnering about 6 percent of likely Republican primary...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 17

Thinking It Through ?
2d ago

Who would vote for any republican unless they are as crazy as gym johnson? If you desire a republican dictatorship vote for republicans but If you love and support America and democracy and freedoms vote democrats. It’s your and mine choices.

Reply(5)
20
Scott Willis
1d ago

Trump will either be in jail by 2024 or unable to run for office because of his crimes. The worst President ever.

Reply(2)
7
Adios America
1d ago

I will only vote for a republican who openly supports President Trump. We don't need any more RINOS.

Reply
9
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

