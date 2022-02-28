South Dakota House committee rejects recreational pot bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House advanced legislation Wednesday to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November. The House gave preliminary approval to two separate measures. The first would put the matter on the ballot. The second includes steps that would be taken on moving forward if voters approve, though issues relating to licensing and taxation would be taken up by lawmakers next year. Under the House legislation, recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over would be legal July 1, 2023. A final House vote could come Friday. The Maryland Senate would still need to approve. A separate bill to legalize...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO