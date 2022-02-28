ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

South Dakota House committee rejects recreational pot bill

By Jim Monk
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota House Republicans have dismissed a proposal to legalize recreational pot for adults. The bill...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

South Dakota single license plate proposal rejected

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota won’t be switching to single license plates any time soon. The Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal for a rear-only plate for passengers cars, vans and pickup trucks. Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, of Canton, says he offered the proposal because some of his constituents in Union County […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
International Business Times

Can You Pass A Drug Test With A Medical Marijuana Card?

Employees in several states that have legalized medical marijuana can still be penalized for failing a drug test even if they have been granted authorization to use the substance. A total of 37 states, including the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands have medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Marijuana Legalization#Legalize#Pierre
The Independent

Bill to block interference in presidential vote count will ‘absolutely’ pass, Manchin says

Sen Joe Manchin is confident that legislation to protect the Electoral College certification process from interference by the losing party will pass after he joined with Republicans to doom an effort to change the Senate’s rules in order to pass a voting rights bill.Joined by Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mr Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to tout the legislation as a bipartisan compromise that would serve the purpose of making it harder to overturn the results of an election that actually had a chance of passage in the evenly-divided Senate.“It will solve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Westword

Credit Union to Sell Colorado Marijuana Branch for $185 Million

As CEO of one of Colorado's first financial institutions to serve the marijuana industry, Safe Harbor Financial, Sundie Seefried remembers when business owners paid million-dollar tax bills in cash. "It was crazy," she recalls. "That's why we got into it, though, was those stories and the safety factors these business...
COLORADO STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf: Pennsylvania ready for legalized marijuana

(The Center Square) – Marijuana legalization for recreational use has happened in 18 states and the District of Columbia, and Gov. Tom Wolf wants Pennsylvania to be the 19th. “Pennsylvania is ready and waiting for legalized marijuana. Let's get it done,” he tweeted on Tuesday, one week ahead of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WebMD

Biden Administration Stalls on Marijuana Law Reform

Reform of federal marijuana laws has stalled despite President Biden’s campaign promise to decriminalize the drug and polls showing that a majority of Americans supports the idea. The inaction rankles supporters of looser marijuana laws because the idea has support from some Republicans and Democrats. “If someone like myself...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Recreational Marijuana Bill Advances In Maryland House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House advanced legislation Wednesday to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November. The House gave preliminary approval to two separate measures. The first would put the matter on the ballot. The second includes steps that would be taken on moving forward if voters approve, though issues relating to licensing and taxation would be taken up by lawmakers next year. Under the House legislation, recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over would be legal July 1, 2023. A final House vote could come Friday. The Maryland Senate would still need to approve. A separate bill to legalize...
U.S. POLITICS
KEVN

South Dakotas uphill road to legalizing recreational cannabis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -South Dakotas road to legalizing recreational cannabis failed in the House of Representatives with 31 yeas and 36 nays. The South Dakota Legislative Research Council states Bill SB 1045 provides for the use and regulated sale of marijuana, to impose taxation on the sale of marijuana, and to the distribution of that revenue to counties. If passed, would provide economic boosts to all counties.
PHARMACEUTICALS
yourerie

New York approves new medical marijuana rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved the proposed Medical Cannabis Program regulations. The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will be filing the regulations in the State Register, which will then begin a 60-day public comment period. “With today’s action, we’re continuing to...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy