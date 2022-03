With the NFL Combine fast approaching, many prospects are currently in Indianapolis, Indiana, preparing for the biggest interview of their lives. With the ability to show their physical and mental attributes in front of every team's personnel department, some prospects view the opportunity as can't miss. However, when your stock is already high, a potential bad showing can hurt your positioning on draft night, whether due to injury or other circumstances. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has decided to echo the announcement that he will wait until his pro day on April 6th to work out.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO