Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why AMN Healthcare (AMN) is a Solid Choice

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks...

Entrepreneur

It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks

If you are wondering where the price of oil is going or it is not too late to buy oil stocks we’re here to tell you that oil prices and the energy complex are going higher, much higher. We think WTI will go well over $130 per barrel and set a new all-time high. It will probably stay at those levels until Russian capacity is either brought back to the market or made up by us or OPEC. We already know that OPEC isn’t going to pump more, they said so, and our energy policy is anti-energy so there is really no ceiling in sight for price action. The worst part of this out is that, historically, any time oil prices correct it is caused by or comes with a recession so there’s that to think about too. Regardless, what this means is windfall profits for the energy sector and there are some high-yielding stocks from which to choose.
Motley Fool

5 Reasons the Stock Market Can Head a Lot Lower (and Why I'm Not Worried)

Five catalysts suggest the S&P 500 could decline by 20%, if not more. However, periods of heightened volatility have historically always bred opportunity for patient investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Getting Upgrades

With the S&P 500 index currently down 10% from its all time high and struggling to get its mojo back, it can be a scary time for investors trying to pick new stocks. Aside from sitting on your hands and waiting for the volatility to subside, one of the better and more reliable ways to filter out the junk from the quality is by looking at recently upgraded stocks. These are companies that the major sell-side firms think are currently under-valued and that offer some tempting upside.
Entrepreneur

5 Top-Rated Recession Resistant Stocks to Buy Immediately

Growing Western sanctions on Russia could cause further industrial supply disruptions. In addition, crude oil prices have been skyrocketing. Therefore, many analysts are forecasting the emergence of a recessionary environment. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on defensive stocks Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Ambev (ABEV), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), and Petco Health (WOOF). These names have Strong Buy or Buy recommendations in our proprietary rating system.
