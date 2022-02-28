HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Sign With APA (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa, star of HGTV’s Flipping 101 series, and wife Heather Rae El Moussa have signed with APA in all areas.

The couple, who were married on Oct. 23, 2021, will work with the Hollywood agency to extend their brands across all media platforms. El Moussa in Flipping 101 mentors real estate novices, teaching them how to successfully flip a house and avoid costly mistakes.

Heather Rae currently stars in the Netflix docu-soap Selling Sunset , as she sells top Los Angeles properties to affluent buyers. El Moussa is also co-star of the hit HGTV series Flip or Flop that survived the earlier divorce between El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Haack.

The Flip or Flop franchise inspired spinoff versions set in Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Fort Worth. El Moussa also executive produces the series Chi-Town Flip , and he and Heather Rae star on the Discovery+ series Tarek’s Flip Side.

El Moussa is also a public speaker and, as a two-time cancer survivor, he supports cancer-focused charities, including the American Cancer Society and the Movember Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity, which offers affordable housing to those in need.

In 2024, Hachette Go will publish El Moussa’s book Flip Your Life: Lessons From the World’s Most Famous House Flipper.

Heather Rae’s Selling Sunset series is in its fourth season on Netflix. She joined The Oppenheim Group in 2014 and also models and showcases her fitness routines, plant-based diet, beauty and wellness tips to around 2 million followers on social media.

