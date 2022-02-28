2 Defense Stocks Showing High Relative Strength to Buy Now
Northrop Grumman Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northrop Grumman Corporation QuoteLockheed Martin LMT has followed the same path as NOC over the last month and has displayed relative strength as well. Lockheed is the largest defense contractor in the world, and its main areas of focus are in defense, space, intelligence, homeland security, and information technology including cyber security. Similar to NOC, Lockheed is displaying relative strength brought forward by the current uneasiness in Europe. Month-to-date, the company has seen nearly a 10% increase in their share price compared to the SPY’s performance of -3%. Lockheed is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the next three to five years, its earnings are forecasted to grow by 3.6%. LMT had a 0.14% positive earnings surprise in their last report and the company’s average surprise has been 63.32% over the last four quarters.
Lockheed Martin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lockheed Martin Corporation QuoteThese two names have been excellent representations of relative strength within the market over the last month, and investors will likely continue to try and capture this trend. Geopolitical events tend to always affect the market negatively except for a few names that are directly involved. Market’s Historical Reaction Throughout history, there have been many geopolitical events that have affected the market. Some of these events have brought much higher turbulence within the markets than others have, however. Investors have been able to calculate an average drawdown and an average time of recovery following the geopolitical event. The S&P 500 declines 5% on average, and the average number of days the index takes to recover its losses is 47. Now, these are just averages, and each geopolitical event is entirely different from another. However, these averages give us a general feel for how the overall market reacts to these uncertain times. Market’s Current Reaction As mentioned before, the market has witnessed turbulence over the last month caused by the geopolitical issue between Russia and Ukraine. Major indexes are red for the month and could continue this way for some time. However, markets tend to bounce back very quickly following one of these events and there are always names within the market that will show relative strength during these times. This is caused by investor speculation that names directly involved in these events will benefit. Two stocks that have displayed relative strength are Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin. Due to them being stand-out names in defense operations, they have seen a rather nice increase in share value while the general market has declined. Geopolitical events always bring about relative strength. Investors need to realize and understand these trends to fully maximize their gains within the market.
