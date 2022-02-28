ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1883 Shocker: EP Taylor Sheridan Confirms 'Close-Ended' Yellowstone Spinoff Was Basically a Limited Series

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
Any 1883 viewers who are eagerly awaiting another 10 episodes in the life of the post-Civil War-era Duttons will be waiting a long time, the series creator says in a new interview.

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” Taylor Sheridan tells our sister site Deadline . “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn’t.”

He adds: “On to the next peek through the window,” a reference to the Yellowstone franchise’s recently announced 1932 prequel spinoff, which will move ahead several decades and follow the Dutton family during the Great Depression.

1883 , “for me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended,” the EP also said. “I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

The prequel’s finale, which began streaming Sunday on Paramount+, certainly felt like a series ending. [ Spoiler Alert! ] James and Margaret Dutton’s teen daughter, Elsa, succumbed to an infected arrow wound she received the episode before. Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan reached the West Coast, just like he’d promised his dying wife, and killed himself as he sat on the sand. A flash-forward at the end of the hour showed members of the wagon train — like Noemi, Thomas and Josef — putting down stakes on their new land. (Read a full recap , and then hear what series stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw had to say about the gut-wrenching episode.)

Though the finale did not give us an update on how the Duttons were doing a year after they arrived in Montana, a previous flashback on Yellowstone revealed that Margaret and James were still alive and married in the year 1893, and they’d had another son — Spencer — in the interim.

Lending more credence to the likelihood that 1883 is not getting a Season 2: During ViacomCBS’ Investors’ Day presentation in February, Paramount+ cryptically teased that there’d be “more” of the hit spinoff, but stopped short of ordering a second season.

How do you feel about 1883 being a limited series? Were you looking forward to a full Season 2? Hit the comments with your thoughts!

