Dog found at Upstate home with paws screwed to the floor

An Upstate man has been arrested on multiple charges after Deputies made a disturbing discovery over the weekend. The Union County Sheriff's Office says Tyler Austin Jerdo was taken into custody after his dog was found with its paws screwed to the floor of his home.

Deputies went to Jerdo's home after being tipped off about the treatment of the dog and his drug use. Jerdo was not home initially and had several heavy items blocking entry to his door. The suspect then arrived at the house and resisted arrest, headbutting a Deputy in the process.

Deputies were able to unscrew one of the dog's paws and had to lift the other paw off the screw. Jerdo faces charges for animal cruelty, possession with intent to distribute meth and resisting arrest.