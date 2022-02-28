D’Moi Hodge grabs Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Horizon League honors for Cleveland State men’s basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here is a preview capsule for Thursday’s Horizon League men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal between Robert Morris and Cleveland State. Who: No. 10 Robert Morris (8-23, 5-16 Horizon League) vs. No. 1 Cleveland State (19-9, 15-6).
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This Friday and Saturday wrestlers will participate in district tournaments statewide. There are 224 individuals who qualify for each district tournament. Area Division III district qualifiers will travel to Garfield Heights for a chance to advance to the state tournament March 11-13 at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.
MEDINA, Ohio -- Green didn’t score in the first four minutes of the game and Massillon Jackson dominated the rest of the way to claim a 49-41 victory in an OHSAA Division I girls basketball regional semifinal Tuesday night. Jackson rattled off nine consecutive points on the way to...
MEDINA, Ohio — Why stop a great ride before you have to?. That’s what the girls basketball team from St. Joseph Academy answered Tuesday in an OHSAA Division I regional semifinal at Medina High School, taking down top-seeded and undefeated Hoban, 65-58, in overtime. The Jaguars will continue to answer that question at 2 p.m. Saturday when they take on Massillon Jackson, which won the other semifinal over Green, 49-41.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kyle Young left just eight minutes into Ohio State basketball’s 78-70 loss to Nebraska and never returned. He spent the rest of the first half on the bench with a statline of two points, two rebounds and a block. He’d picked up two early fouls, so it was easy to assume head coach Chris Holtmann was trying to keep him from picking up a third. Holtmann typically doesn’t auto bench guys because of foul trouble. But with the Buckeyes already without Zed Key because of an ankle injury suffered against Maryland, it was understandable he might back off that philosophy some.
WOOSTER, Ohio — The district finals have eluded Fairview, which reached the semifinals in four of the last five years. That wasn’t lost on senior guard Tyler Holliday, who watched some of his high school’s winningest teams fall short at the district semifinal stage Fairview reached again Tuesday night against Oberlin.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each day at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Dennis Manoloff of WTAM and Eddie McDonald...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland baseball team’s first official season as the Guardians will start late and be shortened because of the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout. The team just changed its name from the Indians to the Guardians. While they did it out of respect to Native...
INDIANAPOLIS -- USC wide receiver Drake London had big sports dreams growing up. He dreamed of one day playing in the NFL -- but also, maybe playing in the NBA. Really, there was no preference between basketball and football for most of his life. During his freshman year of college, London played both football and basketball for the Trojans.
INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Olave already secure his legacy in the state of Ohio, establishing himself as an all-time great receiver at Ohio State. What if the California native extends his residence in the Buckeye state? The Browns need receivers and currently hold the No. 13 pick in April’s NFL Draft. Olave carries a first-round draft grade and is trying to enhance his reputation at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is in the books. The first set of draft prospects spoke to the media along with the NFL head coaches and general managers who did not talk on Tuesday, including Kevin Stefanski. Here is a look...
INDIANAPOLIS -- When Browns players met with reporters following the end of the season in January, a common refrain developed over the lack of complementary football throughout a disappointing 8-9 season. Despite that, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t feel there is a lingering problem with locker room chemistry...
