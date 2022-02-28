D’Moi Hodge grabs Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Horizon League honors for Cleveland State men’s basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kyle Young left just eight minutes into Ohio State basketball’s 78-70 loss to Nebraska and never returned. He spent the rest of the first half on the bench with a statline of two points, two rebounds and a block. He’d picked up two early fouls, so it was easy to assume head coach Chris Holtmann was trying to keep him from picking up a third. Holtmann typically doesn’t auto bench guys because of foul trouble. But with the Buckeyes already without Zed Key because of an ankle injury suffered against Maryland, it was understandable he might back off that philosophy some.

