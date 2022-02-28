‘I’m next:’ North Shore home collapses onto beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sorrow and tears filled the air in Nanakuli Thursday evening as hundreds of community members remember Kelsey Palisbo and 7-year-old Leah Hanakahi who were taken too soon in a senseless tragedy. The mother and daughter are being remembered for the light they’re leaving behind. “Her smile, her spunk, her little sassiness, she […]

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 22 HOURS AGO