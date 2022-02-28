Weather in the Foothills

Effective: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR THE GUADALUPE/DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND ADJACENT PLAINS, DAVIS MOUNTAINS FOOTHILLS, TRANS PECOS, AND MUCH OF THE PERMIAN BASIN FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE REGION FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Sunday afternoon and evening for the watch * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

