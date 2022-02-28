ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather in the Foothills

By CV Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Brighton” Photo by Doug Kilpatrick – Winter ’22. North America is home to several different climate types. That means the continent is also home to a variety of extreme weather events. Although we experience the effects of extreme weather here on Earth’s surface, weather satellites from above can collect some pretty...

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Wet snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional wet snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Mountain and Foothill snow today, sub-freezing overnight temperatures this week

Showers and mountain snow today, lingering into Wednesday, Widespread freezing low temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures trend warmer by this weekend. Another round of unsettled weather possible early next week. Winter Weather Advisory until 10 PM PST this evening for Motherlode-Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. Winter Storm Warning until...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Valley and foothill showers late Thursday – Friday

Dry and mild with above average temperatures today. Scattered showers and mountain snow Thursday into Saturday. Satellite imagery shows the wide plume of clouds and deeper moisture over the eastern Pacific moving up from the southwest ahead of the approaching trough. Current temperatures are mild ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s across the Central Valley. Appears we’ll see more high cloudiness over the area today as the upper ridge moves gradually east.
ENVIRONMENT
Fire Weather Watch issued for Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR THE GUADALUPE/DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND ADJACENT PLAINS, DAVIS MOUNTAINS FOOTHILLS, TRANS PECOS, AND MUCH OF THE PERMIAN BASIN FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE REGION FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Sunday afternoon and evening for the watch * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 02:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1.. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Periods of snow continuing. Additional snow accumulation of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick roads and areas of poor visibility. This includes I-90 from Hardin and Sheridan, and US-212 through Lame Deer and Broadus.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Motherlode, Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley Winter Weather Returns Today into Saturday .A cold weather system will bring moderate snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada this afternoon through mid- day Saturday. Lowering snow levels this evening into early Saturday morning will bring snow down into the upper Sierra foothills. Those with travel plans to the mountains this afternoon and evening should plan for moderate snow showers and lowering snow levels, causing commute issues heading up to the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeast Sierra Foothills and the Mother Lode. * WHEN...10 PM today to 1 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Snow levels will be lowering to around 2000 feet by Saturday morning, so light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 14:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest and south central New Mexico including portions of Sierra, Dona Ana, Luna, Hidalgo, and Grant Counties and west El Paso County in far west Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make driving hazardous, especially along north/south roads and highways. Areas of blowing dust are also likely which will cause quickly changing visibilities for motorists.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
Paving starts on Foothills Parkway

Funding from the Great American Outdoors Act will cover the $31 million cost to repave the 17-mile Foothills Parkway West in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, prompting a series of full-lane closures starting March 14. A separate project on Foothills Parkway East will cause single-lane closures starting March 7.
WALLAND, TN

