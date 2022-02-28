ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa jumps to 12 in women’s AP Top 25

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3LXe_0eRWlLly00

Iowa had a huge week and jumped up nine spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll released Monday.

The Hawkeyes won a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship by beating then-No. 10 Indiana, Rutgers and No. 6 Michigan last week. It’s Iowa’s first regular-season crown since 2008.

“This is when you want to play your best basketball,” Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark said after the win over Michigan on Sunday. “And we’re playing our best basketball.”

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place ballots from a national media panel. The Gamecocks, who have been in the top spot since the preseason AP poll, will be the top seed when the SEC Tournament begins later this week. South Carolina (28-1) beat Texas A&M and Mississippi to wrap up the conference regular-season title.

The top five teams were unchanged, with No. 2 Stanford followed by N.C. State, Louisville and Baylor. LSU, UConn, Iowa State, Texas and Michigan round out the top 10 teams.

The Hawkeyes’ ranking was their best since early in the season when the team started in the top 10 before falling all the way to 25. They shared the regular-season conference with No. 13 Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be the top seed in the conference tournament.

Oregon, which was tied for No. 25 last week, fell out of the poll.

FALLING GATORS

Florida dropped eight spots this week to No. 23 after losing to Vanderbilt and Missouri. The Gators have lost three in a row and finished the regular season tied for fourth in the SEC.

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY

The ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC will all crown their tournament champions this weekend. Those four conferences should combine to have dozens of teams in the NCAA field announced March 13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, IOWA — University of Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark has added the first entry of what should be a long list of postseason honors – Big Ten Conference Player of the Year. The Hawkeye sophomore was the obvious choice for the award. She leads the conference – and the nation – in assists, points […]
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Baylor spoils Cyclone Senior Night

AMES, Iowa (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State on Monday night. Smith was the catalyst as the Bears (24-5, 14-3 Big 12) seized control […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

Mr. Soundoff Says: Clark is player of year candidate, period.

Mr. Soundoff Says – ESPN recently wrote an article declaring Aliyah Boston of South Carolina national player of the year in women’s college basketball. John Sears says, not so fast. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark should be at the very least, be a candidate. If not THE winner of the award. The stats tell the whole story.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

Hawkeyes crush Northwestern on Senior Night

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and sixth-year guard Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61. It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
South Carolina State
WHO 13

Girls state basketball tourney tips off Monday

DES MOINES – The state tournament for Iowa girls high school basketball starts Monday and will continue throughout the week. Dowling Catholic will kick things off against Johnston at 10:00 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena. Other schools from around the state and metro will follow throughout the day. The spotlight on women’s basketball isn’t […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

9th ranked Cyclone women handle Texas Tech in Ames

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 24 points as No. 9 Iowa State pulled away for a 71-55 win over Texas Tech on Saturday. Joens hit nine of 14 of shots and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Cyclones (24-4, 13-3 Big 12) assured themselves at least a share of the conference lead heading into […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

DCG and Ballard shine at girls state basketball

Class 3A First Round10:00 a.m. – #3 Ballard 43, #6 Center Point-Urbana  29 Class 4A First Round11:45 p.m. – #1 Dallas Center-Grimes 64,  #8 Benton Community 38 1:30 p.m. – #4 Cedar Rapids Xavier 62,  #5 Central DeWitt 55 3:15 p.m. – #2 Glenwood 64,  #7 Bondurant-Farrar 59 5:00 p.m. – #3 Bishop Heelan 54,  #6 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Ap#The Associated Press#Hawkeyes#Sec#Texas A M#Stanford#Baylor#Lsu#Buckeyes#Gators Florida#Gators#Acc#Big Ten#Pac 12#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

UNI wins MVC regular season title, beats Loyola Chicago

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored seven of his 32 points in overtime to spark Northern Iowa to a 102-96 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday, wrapping up the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title for the Panthers. Green made 16 of 18 free throws for UNI (18-10, 14-4), which has won four straight. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

New mosquito now calling Iowa home thanks to climate change

AMES, IOWA — Temperatures are warming back up which means before long, mosquito eggs that survived the winter will begin to hatch. This year some Iowans may notice they’re swatting at a different type of mosquito. The Asian Tiger mosquito is scientifically known as Aedes Albopictus. They’ve been in the United States for over 30 […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Zach Johnson to captain USA Ryder Cup team

Drake University graduate and native Iowan, Zach Johnson, will not only be a part of the American team at the Ryder Cup in 2023, he’ll be the captain. On Monday, PGA of America President Jim Richerson announced that golfer Johnson will serve as the United States Ryder Cup Team Captain for the 44th Ryder Cup, […]
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WHO 13

Exciting start to girls state basketball

Highlights and interviews from the class 5A quarterfinals. Class 5A First Round10:00 a.m. – #1 Johnston 47. #8 Dowling Catholic 38 11:45 a.m. – #4 Pleasant Valley 52 vs. #5 Iowa City High 47 1:30 p.m. – #7 West Des Moines Valley 49, #2 Des Moines Roosevelt 44 3:15 p.m. – #6 Waterloo West 67, […]
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Snow possible tonight with severe weather chances on Saturday

After several days in the 60s, several changes are coming to Iowa’s weather for the rest of the week. A cold front moving through the state today will bring an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Although temperatures still look to top out in the upper 60s and low 70s and before […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa lumber prices climbing again ahead of construction season

DES MOINES, IOWA — The price of lumber has seen highs and lows since the pandemic, now industry experts say the cost of lumber and other construction material is rising again. The Vice President and CEO of Leachman Lumber, Mark Leachman, said people should expect to pay a great deal more at the checkout. “We […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Surprise for Iowa Girl Scout troop that had cash stolen

DES MOINES, Iowa — A central Iowa Girl Scout troop got a big surprise this week. You might remember our previous story about Carlisle’s Troop 709. The troop had its cookie donation box stolen in February. Tuesday, Peoples Bank wrote them a check for $200, which is enough to cover what was stolen. “As a […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Bird flu found in small western Iowa backyard flock

IOWA — The avian flu has been detected in a backyard poultry flock in Pottawattamie County, agriculture officials confirmed on Wednesday. Its the first case of the virus to be reported in Iowa after numerous cases have been confirmed in Indiana and New York in recent weeks. In a release from the Iowa Department of […]
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa had a below average February. What’s ahead for March?

IOWA — Meteorological Winter is over, and temperatures were about average! Because January and February were both below average, it was December that evened temperatures out. When combining the high and low temperatures for each day of the month and taking the average, Des Moines was 7.1° above average in December, 4.2° below average in […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy