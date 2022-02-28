ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

BBQ and oyster roast to support SOA middle school band

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You’re invited to an afternoon of food, fun and more in support of the Charleston County School of the Arts Middle School Band.

Attendees can enjoy fresh, local oysters and a barbecue dinner, along with fun prizes and a DJ on Sunday, March 6th from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Bowens Island Restaurant.

“This fundraiser is the band’s only fundraiser of the year.  It is the main source of revenue that puts excellent instruments and music in your child’s band,” said organizers.

Tickets are on sale now, they cost $20 for children and $25 for everyone else.

Purchase them online by clicking here .

