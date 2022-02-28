ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration defends climate authority in Supreme Court arguments

By James Osborne
expressnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday defended the federal government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions in a critical climate change case before the Supreme Court, arguing it was taking the same approach it had for decades on pollutants like ozone and particulate matter. Republican state attorneys...

