Bob Odenkirk Narrates the Peculiar Story of ‘Summer in Argyle’

Bob Odenkirk is ready to tell the fictional, hilarious story of Argyle, Ohio, a quirky town that doesn’t usually impress at anything. After a strange situation happens on the Fourth of July, everything changes for the town that’s used to coming in second. On Monday, Audible released the trailer for Summer in Argyle , a new podcast created by Bob and Nate Odenkirk, which releases March 10.

“When Richie dies at the hot dog eating contest, it shocks the town,” Bob — who narrates the show — says in the trailer. “Was it jealousy? Or something more mysterious?”

The podcast marks the first time the Better Call Saul star and his son Nate co-created and co-wrote a project together.

Starring the likes of Brian Posehn, Andrew Freidman, Tim Robinson, Carl Tart, Stephanie Courtney, Stephanie Hsu, Lyric Lewis, and David Cross, the show will capture the intricacies of the town, including corruption in its city government, buried treasure, rivalries, and “a doctor who is also a magician.”

“Argyle has it all: The DMV that is also a fancy restaurant. The world’s largest lost and found,” the show’s description reads. “And a doctor who is a children’s magician.”

The podcast, set in 2013, is directed by Tim Kalpakis, executive produced by Bob’s wife Naomi Odenkirk, and features original music by creative producer Mr. Show.

The podcast trailer comes several weeks after AMC announced the r eturn of Better Call Saul . Odenkirk called the final six episodes “a helluva great season. Our best…” The last season of the beloved Breaking Bad spinoff premieres on April 18.