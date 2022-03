That’s right, this is your chance to own one fresh out of the crate!. When Mopar opened up pre-orders for the Hellephant crate engine, all units were spoken for in a matter of hours. The supercharged 426ci Hemi V8 packs one hell of a punch with 1,000-horsepower and 950 lb.-ft. of torque on tap. Now, about the only way you can get your hands on one is forking out for some high-end build, many which easily push well into the six digits. However, one Hellephant crate engine is heading to the auction block, which might be the most affordable way to snag it these days.

BUYING CARS ・ 18 DAYS AGO