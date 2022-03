YORK, Pa. — A 40-year old zoning law: that's what's in the way of the owners of Mr. Q's Family Skate Center in York County as they look to rebuild their business. "When the current zoning law was passed in 1987, there was a bowling alley at that location, and it's grandfathered so it's allowed to stay there," said Ron Ruman, a West Manchester Township supervisor. "A bowling alley was converted to a skating rink, which was permitted a number of years ago."

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO