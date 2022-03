After the Ford Ranger was discontinued in 2011 for North America, the Ford brand did not offer a mid-size truck. That was until the Ranger was reintroduced for 2019. Coming on the T6 platform, the new Ford Ranger may be a bit dated. Especially when noting that the worldwide market now has the second generation of this platform. But until that update arrives in the states, the 2022 Ford Ranger offers features that help to make it a competent off-road vehicle.

