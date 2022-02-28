State Highway Patrol looking to eliminate highway fatalities with a new operation

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is looking to reduce highway fatalities with messages of awareness.

Operation SafeDRIVE is a concentrated highway traffic enforcement period with North Carolina State Highway Patrol joining forces with law enforcement partners in adjoining states to enforce SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement).

“The State Highway Patrol is proud to be a part of this initiative again in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and our law enforcement counterparts throughout the Southeast,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We are committed to reducing dangerous driving behaviors on our essential commercial routes. Our aim is to educate and build awareness for all motorists including both passenger vehicle and CMV drivers on how to share the road safely.”

Operation SafeDRIVE efforts aim to eliminate commercial motor vehicle traffic collisions through periods of high visibility enforcement along the southeast I-95 corridor where 13% of the nation’s fatal CMV collisions occur.

SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts will focus on both passenger and commercial motor vehicles, and include monitoring for aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failing to wear safety belts, distracted driving and impaired driving.

SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts complement a national campaign run by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, “Our Roads, Our Safety” campaign, which educates motorists on how to share the road effectively and safely with CMVs.

SafeDRIVE wants all motorists to follow these safety tips:

Stay out of blind spots. Large trucks and buses have huge blind spots on all four sides.

Large trucks and buses have huge blind spots on all four sides. Pass safely. Make sure you can see the CMV driver in their side mirror. Signal clearly and safely pass the truck or bus. Do not linger in the blind spot.

Make sure you can see the CMV driver in their side mirror. Signal clearly and safely pass the truck or bus. Do not linger in the blind spot. Do not cut off large vehicles. It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.

It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop. Do not tailgate. Tailgating a truck or bus puts you in a blind spot.

The enforcement period will take place March 1-3.

