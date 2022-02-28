ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

State Highway Patrol looking to eliminate highway fatalities with a new operation

By NC Department of Public Safety, Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrR2D_0eRWkjwL00

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is looking to reduce highway fatalities with messages of awareness.

Operation SafeDRIVE is a concentrated highway traffic enforcement period with North Carolina State Highway Patrol joining forces with law enforcement partners in adjoining states to enforce SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement).

“The State Highway Patrol is proud to be a part of this initiative again in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and our law enforcement counterparts throughout the Southeast,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We are committed to reducing dangerous driving behaviors on our essential commercial routes. Our aim is to educate and build awareness for all motorists including both passenger vehicle and CMV drivers on how to share the road safely.”

Operation SafeDRIVE efforts aim to eliminate commercial motor vehicle traffic collisions through periods of high visibility enforcement along the southeast I-95 corridor where 13% of the nation’s fatal CMV collisions occur.

SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts will focus on both passenger and commercial motor vehicles, and include monitoring for aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failing to wear safety belts, distracted driving and impaired driving.

SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts complement a national campaign run by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, “Our Roads, Our Safety” campaign, which educates motorists on how to share the road effectively and safely with CMVs.

SafeDRIVE wants all motorists to follow these safety tips:

  • Stay out of blind spots. Large trucks and buses have huge blind spots on all four sides.
  • Pass safely. Make sure you can see the CMV driver in their side mirror. Signal clearly and safely pass the truck or bus. Do not linger in the blind spot.
  • Do not cut off large vehicles. It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.
  • Do not tailgate. Tailgating a truck or bus puts you in a blind spot.

The enforcement period will take place March 1-3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

DUI drivers face light sentences if convicted

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of Upstate drivers will be charged with DUI in 2022. They’ll be arrested and booked, but most will never be convicted, according to a study by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.  Of those who are convicted, 7NEWS found most will face little to no substantial penalty. For two months, 7NEWS analyzed thousands […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
WNCT

Drugs, loaded AR-15 found in Horry County student’s vehicle

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools officials have announced a student was found with drugs and a loaded AR-15 in their vehicle Wednesday. During afternoon dismissal an 18-year-old student at the Academy for Technology and Academics was seen vaping in the parking lot, so administration searched their vehicle, according to the district. The vehicle […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Rail maintenance to close lanes of Carteret Co. highway

NEWPORT, N.C. – Lanes of U.S. 70 in Newport are scheduled to close as Norfolk Southern does maintenance work on the railroad tracks. Between March 8-10, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted onto one side of the highway. Signs will direct traffic to use the crossovers to access either […]
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Two New Bern residents wanted for drug trafficking

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for two suspects wanted for trafficking heroin and fentanyl.  During the search, there were 32 grams of heroin and fentanyl, three firearms, money, scales and packaging material consistent with the distribution of drugs seized.  Ashton Royal, 28, of New Bern, is wanted […]
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Nc State#The State Highway Patrol#Cmv
WNCT

Woman facing charges in incident in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Winterville police have arrested a woman and charged her in an incident where another woman was cut with a knife on Thursday. Officers with the Winterville Police Department responded to Sam’s Club in Winterville around noon to a call of a possible stabbing. Officers found Natasha Bryant, 36, and Lacoya Forbes, 33, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville police say suspect stole $400 in groceries

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who they said stole over $400 worth of groceries. The incident happened on Feb. 28 at the Food Lion at 4822 Old Tar Rd. in Winterville. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at (252) 756-1105 […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Convoy of truckers arrives in Hagerstown, greeted by supporters

There is heavy to standstill traffic heading west on Route 40 out of Hagerstown. Thru traffic is advised to find an alternate route. HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The People’s Convoy that has been traveling across the country from California arrived in Hagerstown on Friday evening. The convoy will be staying in Hagerstown Speedway for the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy