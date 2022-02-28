ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TD Bank Expands To Southeast U.S. With First Horizon Acquisition

By Chuck
 2 days ago

TD Bank will buy First Horizon Bank in a $13.4 billion deal, making it the sixth largest bank in the U.S. The acquisition gives TD a footprint in the Southeastern U.S. (Tennessee, Louisiana, Florida, the Carolinas, Virginia) and into Texas. This might make a difference over time on the...

Toronto-Dominion and First Horizon have agreed to a merger where TD will pay $25/share in cash to First Horizon shareholders. Strategic acquisitions are interesting on multiple levels, not the least of which to me as an analyst and model-builder is how strategic buyers perceive and value target companies. I’ve been bullish on First Horizon (FHN) for some time, even with ongoing execution challenges and risks, but even I was surprised to see the premium that Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (“TD Bank”) was willing to pay for these shares.
