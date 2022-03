Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is in health and safety protocols and will not play Wednesday as the team hosts the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center, per the team. As for when he will be available, the NBA in late December shortened the policy on returning if a player tests positive to five days provided they are vaccinated, symptom free and are testing below a set cycle threshold, according to a memo obtained by ESPN.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO