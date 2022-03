You gave birth to your son Wolfie last summer – what has it been like going from one to two?. ‘It’s definitely different, and a bit of a juggle. But I’ve absolutely loved watching India [Binky’s 4-year-old daughter] and Wolfie develop their new little relationship. He’s nearly 9-months-old, so he’s sitting up now and he’s able to interact a bit more with her. She adores him, and is slightly heavy handed in that well-meaning, big sister way, trying to pick him up and so on. She just adores him and is so protective, and he in turn just thinks she’s the funniest person in the world. It’s so heart warming to watch.

