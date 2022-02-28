Baelz Hakos Birthday Merchandise and First Original Song Appear

Presumably, the rest of the nominees are playing for second to the title track from the James Bond film "No Time to Die," written and performed by superstar Billie Eilish and her producer and musical partner and brother Finneas. The spoiler could be "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Strangely, Disney chose to submit only that song for consideration from the film, which is the odds-on favorite to win Animated Feature. After they submitted it to the Academy, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" blew up and became Disney's biggest hit song from an animated feature in 30 years. "Be Alive" from "King Richard," sung by Beyonce and co-written by her, has some big-name appeal, too. An interesting note: Diane Warren is a nominee for the fifth straight year and seventh year of eight. "Somehow You Do" from the mostly forgettable "Four Good Days" is her 13th overall nomination in the category – and she's yet to win.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO