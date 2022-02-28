ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Baelz Hakos Birthday Merchandise and First Original Song Appear

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it technically isn’t Baelz Hakos’ birthday, there’s a celebration with merchandise for the Hololive Vtuber. The character’s birthday is actually February 29th, but it is being celebrated with a collection of themed items. This also comes one day after the debut of the Baelz Hakos original song “Play...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Oscar Countdown: Day 28: Original Song

Presumably, the rest of the nominees are playing for second to the title track from the James Bond film "No Time to Die," written and performed by superstar Billie Eilish and her producer and musical partner and brother Finneas. The spoiler could be "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Strangely, Disney chose to submit only that song for consideration from the film, which is the odds-on favorite to win Animated Feature. After they submitted it to the Academy, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" blew up and became Disney's biggest hit song from an animated feature in 30 years. "Be Alive" from "King Richard," sung by Beyonce and co-written by her, has some big-name appeal, too. An interesting note: Diane Warren is a nominee for the fifth straight year and seventh year of eight. "Somehow You Do" from the mostly forgettable "Four Good Days" is her 13th overall nomination in the category – and she's yet to win.
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Distractify

Christine From 'Sister Wives' Is Getting Her Own Spinoff — Will She Still Appear on the Original Show?

The hit TLC show Sister Wives has been on the network for years, and fans have followed the Brown family as its endured lots of changes. In 2010, the patriarch of the family, Kody, was married to Meri, Christine, and Janelle. He and Meri had the only legal union. But now in 2022, we know that he has had four wives. He married Robyn in Season 1 of the show, and now she's Kody's legal wife. Unfortunately, he and Christine split in 2021.
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Music Video#First Original Song#Japanese#English
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Shares First Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kept fans in the dark about its future, but of course, all the rumors were true. Today, the show said goodbye to its latest season and confirmed ufotable is working on season three right now. The big announcement came just moments after Demon Slayer aired its emotional finale for season two, and now we have a poster teasing fans of what's all to come.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Attack On Titan: MAPPA Finally Shares Its Take on Erwin

Commander Erwin was a pillar of strength within the ranks of the Scout Regiment, dying tragically during the third season of Attack on Titan. While Erwin won't be returning from the grave and never held the power of a Titan himself, Studio MAPPA took the opportunity to dive into the past and give viewers their first unique take on the best friend to Levi and the former head of the Survey Corps. With Armin essentially being saved from death instead of Erwin, the current Colossal Titan has quite a lot of responsibility now resting on his shoulders.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sony bets big on Crunchyroll as global anime audience grows

LOS ANGELES — Sony Pictures Entertainment is consolidating its anime businesses under the Crunchyroll banner to better compete in the growing streaming market for Japanese animation. The company is adding hundreds of hours of programming and dozens of titles, including “Cowboy Bebop,” to the Crunchyroll streaming service that were...
BUSINESS
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shelbyville News

FOR SALE - MERCHANDISE

FOR SALE - MERCHANDISE. Use Happy Jack® ToneKote® on dogs & cats to insure a warm winter coat, prevent shedding & eliminate doggy odor. At Tractor Supply® (www.happyjackinc.com)
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Makes Way For Season 3 Mitsuri

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan is getting ready for Mitsuri Kanroji's Season 3 comeback with cool cosplay! The second season of the massively popular anime has ended its run earlier this year, and while fans enjoyed the spectacle, there are many more things they are hoping to see in the anime's future. Luckily it wasn't too long after the second season came to an end that it was confirmed that a third season was already being planned. This new season will bring two more Hashira into the fold this time around, and one of them is the fan favorite Mitsuri Kanroji.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy