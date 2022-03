BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Spirits Company and the Maryland Institute College of Art are collaborating on a new prize that will offer a smooth finish for a graduating art student. The distillery’s Artist Series Whiskey, a 118-proof, single-barrel, cask-strength single malt rye, will fund a $10,000 prize for a young artist studying painting, sculpture, film, video, mixed media or performing art. In addition to the prize money, the winner of the Launch Artists in Baltimore award will get to display their work in the distillery’s tasting room. “We consider ourselves artists as much as anything else, and we’ve been lucky to find some success...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO