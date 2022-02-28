Blue-Gold All Star Basketball games, rosters are announced

Congratulations to all the players and coaches listed below who have been selected for the Annual Blue-Gold All Star Basketball Games to be played at Dover High School on March 19, 2022 at Dover High School. The girls game will tip off at noon and the boys game will follow around 2 pm. Tickets for the event will be $10.00 per person and will be sold through Ticket Spicket beginning March 3, 2022.. This year’s event has two game benefactors, the American Cancer Society and the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (DIBCA) scholarship fund.

Justin Molen Salesianum Blue Boys De’mere Hollingsworth Howard High School Blue Boys Ivan Martin A. I. du Pont High School Blue Boys Daniel Starkey Wilmington Christian School Blue Boys Jabri White Saint Marks Blue Boys Marc Handy A. I. du Pont High School Blue Boys Darius Brown, Jr Howard High School Blue Boys Jordan Green Delaware Military Academy Blue Boys Kye Rawls St. Elizabeth Blue Boys Sam Walsh Salesianum Blue Boys Ahmodrion Jones Delcastle High School Blue Boys Davis Bland Tower Hill School Blue Boys Caleb Sales Tatnall Blue Boys Evan Sparks Middletown Blue Boys Kharee Wicks-Tillery Concord Blue Boys Head Coach – Taylor Trevisan Salesianum Blue Boys Rory Ciszkowski St Elizabeth Blue Girls Abby Meredith Sanford School Blue Girls Amiya Carroll Sanford School Blue Girls Emma Brown Charter School of Wilmington Blue Girls Riley Hevelow Newark Charter Blue Girls Lauren Kim Archmere Academy Blue Girls Sophie Kirby Tatnall School Blue Girls Emani Lucas-Davis Delcastle Blue Girls Ja’Mai Benson Mount Pleasant High School Blue Girls Margo Gramiak Wilmington Friends School Blue Girls Ella Gordon Ursuline Academy Blue Girls Kate MacLennan Padua Academy Blue Girls Kiana Frawley Conrad Blue Girls Cha’Nyah Dunston-Mason A.I. duPont High School Blue Girls Ni’yonna Saunders Hodgson Vo-Tech Blue Girls Head Coach – Eilleen Voltz Charter School of Wilmington Blue Girls Elisha Gregory Smyrna High School Gold Boys Javier White Laurel Gold Boys Kenny Newton Woodbridge Gold Boys Emanuel McCrea-Mosley Woodbridge Gold Boys Tyrese Fortune Seaford Gold Boys Messiah Antwi Caesar Rodney High School Gold Boys Keyon Scott Dover High School Gold Boys Majesti Carter Smyrna High School Gold Boys Craig Williams Caesar Rodney High School Gold Boys Elijah Sessoms Dover High School Gold Boys Nifere Griffin Laurel Gold Boys Jordan Norman Milford Gold Boys Devin DeMoe Smyrna High School Gold Boys Brandon Graves St. Andrews School Gold Boys Francis Koblish St. Andrews School Gold Boys Head Coach – Andrew Mears Smyrna High School Gold Boys India Johnston Caravel Academy Gold Girls Taylor Wilkins Caravel Academy Gold Girls Gabrielle Almonte Lake Forest Gold Girls Julia Saleur Cape Henlopen Gold Girls Kaela Mitchell Delmarva Christian Gold Girls Karly Cain Lake Forest Gold Girls Mehkia Applewhite Cape Henlopen Gold Girls Morgan Mahoney Cape Henlopen Gold Girls Sierra Troyer Delmarva Christian Gold Girls Stacey Deputy Caesar Rodney Gold Girls Teri Bell Caesar Rodney Gold Girls Keziah Purnell Seaford High School Gold Girls Le’Anya Garrison Indian River High School Gold Girls Nubia Estwick Caesar Rodney Gold Girls Samantha Rivera Polytech High School Gold Girls Head Coach – Jedidah Roach Delmarva Christian Gold Girls