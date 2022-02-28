ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Blue-Gold All Star Basketball games, rosters are announced

By Nick Halliday
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 2 days ago

Congratulations to all the players and coaches listed below who have been selected for the Annual Blue-Gold All Star Basketball Games to be played at Dover High School on March 19, 2022 at Dover High School.  The girls game will tip off at noon and the boys game will follow around 2 pm.  Tickets for the event will be $10.00 per person and will be sold through Ticket Spicket beginning March 3, 2022..  This year’s event has two game benefactors, the American Cancer Society and the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (DIBCA) scholarship fund.

Justin Molen Salesianum Blue Boys
De’mere Hollingsworth Howard High School Blue Boys
Ivan Martin A. I. du Pont High School Blue Boys
Daniel Starkey Wilmington Christian School Blue Boys
Jabri White Saint Marks Blue Boys
Marc Handy A. I. du Pont High School Blue Boys
Darius Brown, Jr Howard High School Blue Boys
Jordan Green Delaware Military Academy Blue Boys
Kye Rawls St. Elizabeth Blue Boys
Sam Walsh Salesianum Blue Boys
Ahmodrion Jones Delcastle High School Blue Boys
Davis Bland Tower Hill School Blue Boys
Caleb Sales Tatnall Blue Boys
Evan Sparks Middletown Blue Boys
Kharee Wicks-Tillery Concord Blue Boys
Head Coach – Taylor Trevisan Salesianum Blue Boys
Rory Ciszkowski St Elizabeth Blue Girls
Abby Meredith Sanford School Blue Girls
Amiya Carroll Sanford School Blue Girls
Emma Brown Charter School of Wilmington Blue Girls
Riley Hevelow Newark Charter Blue Girls
Lauren Kim Archmere Academy Blue Girls
Sophie Kirby Tatnall School Blue Girls
Emani Lucas-Davis Delcastle Blue Girls
Ja’Mai Benson Mount Pleasant High School Blue Girls
Margo Gramiak Wilmington Friends School Blue Girls
Ella Gordon Ursuline Academy Blue Girls
Kate MacLennan Padua Academy Blue Girls
Kiana Frawley Conrad Blue Girls
Cha’Nyah Dunston-Mason A.I. duPont High School Blue Girls
Ni’yonna Saunders Hodgson Vo-Tech Blue Girls
Head Coach – Eilleen Voltz Charter School of Wilmington Blue Girls
Elisha Gregory Smyrna High School Gold Boys
Javier White Laurel Gold Boys
Kenny Newton Woodbridge Gold Boys
Emanuel McCrea-Mosley Woodbridge Gold Boys
Tyrese Fortune Seaford Gold Boys
Messiah Antwi Caesar Rodney High School Gold Boys
Keyon Scott Dover High School Gold Boys
Majesti Carter Smyrna High School Gold Boys
Craig Williams Caesar Rodney High School Gold Boys
Elijah Sessoms Dover High School Gold Boys
Nifere Griffin Laurel Gold Boys
Jordan Norman Milford Gold Boys
Devin DeMoe Smyrna High School Gold Boys
Brandon Graves St. Andrews School Gold Boys
Francis Koblish St. Andrews School Gold Boys
Head Coach – Andrew Mears Smyrna High School Gold Boys
India Johnston Caravel Academy Gold Girls
Taylor Wilkins Caravel Academy Gold Girls
Gabrielle Almonte Lake Forest Gold Girls
Julia Saleur Cape Henlopen Gold Girls
Kaela Mitchell Delmarva Christian Gold Girls
Karly Cain Lake Forest Gold Girls
Mehkia Applewhite Cape Henlopen Gold Girls
Morgan Mahoney Cape Henlopen Gold Girls
Sierra Troyer Delmarva Christian Gold Girls
Stacey Deputy Caesar Rodney Gold Girls
Teri Bell Caesar Rodney Gold Girls
Keziah Purnell Seaford High School Gold Girls
Le’Anya Garrison Indian River High School Gold Girls
Nubia Estwick Caesar Rodney Gold Girls
Samantha Rivera Polytech High School Gold Girls
Head Coach – Jedidah Roach Delmarva Christian Gold Girls

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Russia steps up attacks on key Ukrainian cities as refugees reach 1 million

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — As Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities for a seventh day on Wednesday, the deadly fallout for Ukrainian civilians and economic repercussions on Russian citizens continued to grow. In the week since the invasion began, more than 1 million people have left Ukraine...
POLITICS
NBC News

Abbott, O'Rourke to face off in Texas governor's race, NBC News projects

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke this fall in his bid for a third term in November after the two won their respective primaries, NBC News projects. Abbott, a Republican, faced several challengers on his right but was able to easily secure the nomination, thanks in part to the support of former President Donald Trump. O'Rourke, a former presidential candidate who lost a close Senate race in 2018, easily won his primary.
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

State of the Union: 5 key takeaways from Biden’s speech

(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Dover, DE
Sports
Wilmington, DE
Basketball
City
Smyrna, DE
City
Seaford, DE
Dover, DE
Basketball
Local
Delaware Basketball
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
The Hill

Judge halts Texas efforts to probe gender-affirming care for trans children

A Texas judge on Wednesday halted the Abbot administration's efforts to investigate parents who allow their transgender children receive gender-affirming care. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) last month to begin investigating cases of gender-affirming care of possible child abuse. The American...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padua Academy#Archmere Academy#The Boys#Dover High School#Dibca#Maclennan#Wilmington Blue Girls#Smyrna High Sch
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
319
Followers
470
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy