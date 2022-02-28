Blue-Gold All Star Basketball games, rosters are announced
Congratulations to all the players and coaches listed below who have been selected for the Annual Blue-Gold All Star Basketball Games to be played at Dover High School on March 19, 2022 at Dover High School. The girls game will tip off at noon and the boys game will follow around 2 pm. Tickets for the event will be $10.00 per person and will be sold through Ticket Spicket beginning March 3, 2022.. This year’s event has two game benefactors, the American Cancer Society and the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (DIBCA) scholarship fund.
|Justin Molen
|Salesianum
|Blue Boys
|De’mere Hollingsworth
|Howard High School
|Blue Boys
|Ivan Martin
|A. I. du Pont High School
|Blue Boys
|Daniel Starkey
|Wilmington Christian School
|Blue Boys
|Jabri White
|Saint Marks
|Blue Boys
|Marc Handy
|A. I. du Pont High School
|Blue Boys
|Darius Brown, Jr
|Howard High School
|Blue Boys
|Jordan Green
|Delaware Military Academy
|Blue Boys
|Kye Rawls
|St. Elizabeth
|Blue Boys
|Sam Walsh
|Salesianum
|Blue Boys
|Ahmodrion Jones
|Delcastle High School
|Blue Boys
|Davis Bland
|Tower Hill School
|Blue Boys
|Caleb Sales
|Tatnall
|Blue Boys
|Evan Sparks
|Middletown
|Blue Boys
|Kharee Wicks-Tillery
|Concord
|Blue Boys
|Head Coach – Taylor Trevisan
|Salesianum
|Blue Boys
|Rory Ciszkowski
|St Elizabeth
|Blue Girls
|Abby Meredith
|Sanford School
|Blue Girls
|Amiya Carroll
|Sanford School
|Blue Girls
|Emma Brown
|Charter School of Wilmington
|Blue Girls
|Riley Hevelow
|Newark Charter
|Blue Girls
|Lauren Kim
|Archmere Academy
|Blue Girls
|Sophie Kirby
|Tatnall School
|Blue Girls
|Emani Lucas-Davis
|Delcastle
|Blue Girls
|Ja’Mai Benson
|Mount Pleasant High School
|Blue Girls
|Margo Gramiak
|Wilmington Friends School
|Blue Girls
|Ella Gordon
|Ursuline Academy
|Blue Girls
|Kate MacLennan
|Padua Academy
|Blue Girls
|Kiana Frawley
|Conrad
|Blue Girls
|Cha’Nyah Dunston-Mason
|A.I. duPont High School
|Blue Girls
|Ni’yonna Saunders
|Hodgson Vo-Tech
|Blue Girls
|Head Coach – Eilleen Voltz
|Charter School of Wilmington
|Blue Girls
|Elisha Gregory
|Smyrna High School
|Gold Boys
|Javier White
|Laurel
|Gold Boys
|Kenny Newton
|Woodbridge
|Gold Boys
|Emanuel McCrea-Mosley
|Woodbridge
|Gold Boys
|Tyrese Fortune
|Seaford
|Gold Boys
|Messiah Antwi
|Caesar Rodney High School
|Gold Boys
|Keyon Scott
|Dover High School
|Gold Boys
|Majesti Carter
|Smyrna High School
|Gold Boys
|Craig Williams
|Caesar Rodney High School
|Gold Boys
|Elijah Sessoms
|Dover High School
|Gold Boys
|Nifere Griffin
|Laurel
|Gold Boys
|Jordan Norman
|Milford
|Gold Boys
|Devin DeMoe
|Smyrna High School
|Gold Boys
|Brandon Graves
|St. Andrews School
|Gold Boys
|Francis Koblish
|St. Andrews School
|Gold Boys
|Head Coach – Andrew Mears
|Smyrna High School
|Gold Boys
|India Johnston
|Caravel Academy
|Gold Girls
|Taylor Wilkins
|Caravel Academy
|Gold Girls
|Gabrielle Almonte
|Lake Forest
|Gold Girls
|Julia Saleur
|Cape Henlopen
|Gold Girls
|Kaela Mitchell
|Delmarva Christian
|Gold Girls
|Karly Cain
|Lake Forest
|Gold Girls
|Mehkia Applewhite
|Cape Henlopen
|Gold Girls
|Morgan Mahoney
|Cape Henlopen
|Gold Girls
|Sierra Troyer
|Delmarva Christian
|Gold Girls
|Stacey Deputy
|Caesar Rodney
|Gold Girls
|Teri Bell
|Caesar Rodney
|Gold Girls
|Keziah Purnell
|Seaford High School
|Gold Girls
|Le’Anya Garrison
|Indian River High School
|Gold Girls
|Nubia Estwick
|Caesar Rodney
|Gold Girls
|Samantha Rivera
|Polytech High School
|Gold Girls
|Head Coach – Jedidah Roach
|Delmarva Christian
|Gold Girls
