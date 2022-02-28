ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

United Center goes ‘mask optional,’ eases other COVID-19 rules

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzCk7_0eRWjyyD00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Just like the city of Chicago, the United Center is easing its in-arena mask and vaccination policies.

The venue will now accept proof-of-vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events.

It previously only allowed those who were fully vaccinated to enter.

Once inside, face masks will be optional, though still recommended.

“The decision to continue to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for all fans and employees,” said the United Center in a media release.

The updated guidelines take effect for fans on Thursday as the Blackhawks face the Edmonton Oilers and on Friday for the Bulls matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy