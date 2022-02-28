United Center goes ‘mask optional,’ eases other COVID-19 rules

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Just like the city of Chicago, the United Center is easing its in-arena mask and vaccination policies.

The venue will now accept proof-of-vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events.

It previously only allowed those who were fully vaccinated to enter.

Once inside, face masks will be optional, though still recommended.

“The decision to continue to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for all fans and employees,” said the United Center in a media release.

The updated guidelines take effect for fans on Thursday as the Blackhawks face the Edmonton Oilers and on Friday for the Bulls matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.