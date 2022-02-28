ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Blue-Gold All Star Basketball games, rosters are announced

By Nick Halliday
 2 days ago

Congratulations to all the players and coaches listed below who have been selected for the Annual Blue-Gold All Star Basketball Games to be played at Dover High School on March 19, 2022 at Dover High School.  The girls game will tip off at noon and the boys game will follow around 2 pm.  Tickets for the event will be $10.00 per person and will be sold through Ticket Spicket beginning March 3, 2022..  This year’s event has two game benefactors, the American Cancer Society and the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (DIBCA) scholarship fund.

Justin Molen Salesianum Blue Boys
De’mere Hollingsworth Howard High School Blue Boys
Ivan Martin A. I. du Pont High School Blue Boys
Daniel Starkey Wilmington Christian School Blue Boys
Jabri White Saint Marks Blue Boys
Marc Handy A. I. du Pont High School Blue Boys
Darius Brown, Jr Howard High School Blue Boys
Jordan Green Delaware Military Academy Blue Boys
Kye Rawls St. Elizabeth Blue Boys
Sam Walsh Salesianum Blue Boys
Ahmodrion Jones Delcastle High School Blue Boys
Davis Bland Tower Hill School Blue Boys
Caleb Sales Tatnall Blue Boys
Evan Sparks Middletown Blue Boys
Kharee Wicks-Tillery Concord Blue Boys
Head Coach – Taylor Trevisan Salesianum Blue Boys
Rory Ciszkowski St Elizabeth Blue Girls
Abby Meredith Sanford School Blue Girls
Amiya Carroll Sanford School Blue Girls
Emma Brown Charter School of Wilmington Blue Girls
Riley Hevelow Newark Charter Blue Girls
Lauren Kim Archmere Academy Blue Girls
Sophie Kirby Tatnall School Blue Girls
Emani Lucas-Davis Delcastle Blue Girls
Ja’Mai Benson Mount Pleasant High School Blue Girls
Margo Gramiak Wilmington Friends School Blue Girls
Ella Gordon Ursuline Academy Blue Girls
Kate MacLennan Padua Academy Blue Girls
Kiana Frawley Conrad Blue Girls
Cha’Nyah Dunston-Mason A.I. duPont High School Blue Girls
Ni’yonna Saunders Hodgson Vo-Tech Blue Girls
Head Coach – Eilleen Voltz Charter School of Wilmington Blue Girls
Elisha Gregory Smyrna High School Gold Boys
Javier White Laurel Gold Boys
Kenny Newton Woodbridge Gold Boys
Emanuel McCrea-Mosley Woodbridge Gold Boys
Tyrese Fortune Seaford Gold Boys
Messiah Antwi Caesar Rodney High School Gold Boys
Keyon Scott Dover High School Gold Boys
Majesti Carter Smyrna High School Gold Boys
Craig Williams Caesar Rodney High School Gold Boys
Elijah Sessoms Dover High School Gold Boys
Nifere Griffin Laurel Gold Boys
Jordan Norman Milford Gold Boys
Devin DeMoe Smyrna High School Gold Boys
Brandon Graves St. Andrews School Gold Boys
Francis Koblish St. Andrews School Gold Boys
Head Coach – Andrew Mears Smyrna High School Gold Boys
India Johnston Caravel Academy Gold Girls
Taylor Wilkins Caravel Academy Gold Girls
Gabrielle Almonte Lake Forest Gold Girls
Julia Saleur Cape Henlopen Gold Girls
Kaela Mitchell Delmarva Christian Gold Girls
Karly Cain Lake Forest Gold Girls
Mehkia Applewhite Cape Henlopen Gold Girls
Morgan Mahoney Cape Henlopen Gold Girls
Sierra Troyer Delmarva Christian Gold Girls
Stacey Deputy Caesar Rodney Gold Girls
Teri Bell Caesar Rodney Gold Girls
Keziah Purnell Seaford High School Gold Girls
Le’Anya Garrison Indian River High School Gold Girls
Nubia Estwick Caesar Rodney Gold Girls
Samantha Rivera Polytech High School Gold Girls
Head Coach – Jedidah Roach Delmarva Christian Gold Girls

