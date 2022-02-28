MDOT launches pilot program to repair 19 bridges across Michigan in 2022

LANSING (WWJ) -- A new pilot program will aim to rebuild over a dozen bridges across Michigan at no additional cost to taxpayers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that the project from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will streamline and bundle bridge projects together to save money.

"As construction season quickly approaches, we have an opportunity to make historic investments to fix a record number of roads and bridges across the state,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The bridge-bundling project is the first of its kind in Michigan and will involve 19 bridges owned by local agencies.

MDOT expects bridge bundling, which covers several bridge locations under one contract, to streamline coordination and permitting, increase economies of scale, and improve bridge conditions on local routes around the state.

The approach is already in use on state trunkline projects, and will be expanded by MDOT to address locally owned bridges.

Each bridge involved in the program will require full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams, and will be closed and detoured during all work.

Construction is set to begin in March and expected to conclude before the end of the year.

The 19 bridges to be rebuilt by MDOT in 2022 include:

- Clinton County : Herbison Road (March 1, 90 days), Tallman Road (April 15, 90 days)

- Eaton County : Five Point Highway (June 15, 60 days)

- Hillsdale County : Squawfield Road (June 15, 60 days)

- Ingham County : Linn Road (April 15, 60 days), Dennis Road (June 14, 60 days)

- Lenawee County: Sand Creek Highway (Aug. 15, 90 days)

- Lapeer County : Bentley Street (March 1, 60 days)

- Livingston County : Mason Road (May 2, 60 days), Iosco Road (May 6, 60 days)

Luce County : Dollarville Road (Aug. 15, 60 days)

- Jackson County : E. Washington Street (March 1, 60 days)

- Macomb County : 33 Mile Road (March 10, 60 days), 31 Mile Road (March 16, 60 days), 26 Mile Road (April 15, 90 days)

- Muskegon County : Maple Island Road (June 15, 60 days)

- Ottawa County : Byron Road (March 1, 90 days)

- St. Clair County: Palms Road (March 22, 90 days)

- St. Joseph County : Nottawa Road (Aug. 15, 90 days)

An online dashboard providing project updates, detour routes and other information for each of these bridge projects will be available at Michigan.gov/BridgeBundling .