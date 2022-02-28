ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

School mask mandate to end in west coast states

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJevb_0eRWjZ6A00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies the Democratic governors of all three states announced jointly on Monday.

“With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance,” the governors said in a statement.

The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at most indoor places in California starting Tuesday and at schools on March 12, regardless of vaccination status. In Washington and Oregon, all the requirements will lift on March 12.

Federal mask requirements will still apply in high-risk indoor settings such as public transportation, airports and taxis. Rules for other high-risk indoor settings could also vary by state.

The milestone, two years in the making, comes as much of the country relaxes public health orders, including school mask mandates, in an effort to restore normalcy and boost economic recovery as Americans learn to live with the virus.

Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11: study

“Two years ago today, we identified Oregon’s first case of COVID-19,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in the statement. “On the West Coast our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the Omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic.”

Earlier this month, California became the first state to formally shift to an endemic approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

Newsom has come under growing pressure from Republicans and other critics to ease the school mandate, which has increasingly become a polarizing issue among parents in California.

While many parents still support wearing masks in schools, others have questioned why it’s necessary when they no longer are required to do so in supermarkets and elsewhere. On Feb. 15 California ended an indoor mask requirement for vaccinated people, but at that time left the rule in place for the unvaccinated and for schoolchildren.

Starting Tuesday in California, masks will no longer be required but “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings. The same shift will apply to K-12 schools and childcare facilities starting March 12, the statement said.

A handful of California school districts have already dropped mask mandates for students in recent weeks in open defiance of the state mandate.

The West Coast announcements come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased the federal mask guidance Friday, essentially saying the majority of Americans don’t need to wear masks in many indoor public places, including schools.

The new CDC guidance bases recommendations for restrictions such as masking on a new set of measures, with less focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals. Under the new system, the CDC said that more than 70% of Americans live in places where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals and therefore can stop wearing masks in most indoor places.

The CDC had endorsed universal masking in schools regardless of virus levels in the community since July, but it now recommends masks in schools only in counties at high risk.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said health officials will announce new guidance for schools next week to give them time to prepare.

“Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks,” he said. “As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Under 1,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Wednesday, March 2 follow: Total Change New cases 2,656,162 +1,171 Hospitalizations 112,591 +111 ICU admissions 13,241 +6 Deaths* 36,822 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

State of the Union: What Biden said about Intel plant in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The planned Intel manufacturing plant in New Albany got some mention from President Joe Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union address. While discussing the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, Biden mentioned how the U.S. needs to compete with China and other countries. “If you travel 20 miles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

With half its workforce at home, Nationwide plans no more office shrinking – ‘We probably have it right’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With half its workforce permanently working from home, Nationwide plans no more shrinking of its real estate footprint. The Columbus insurance and financial services giant is subleasing just less than 300,000 square feet of offices in the Arena District and Grandview Yard. After closing some offices in April 2020 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s wine industry: How it survived and thrived

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The rise, fall, and growing of vineyards in Ohio is a story that flows along rivers and the weather. Most recently in 2014, the “Polar Vortex” destroyed a lot of vineyards across the state. The perseverance of the industry pushed through the damage to see more growth, just like it had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
Oregon Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
California Government
NBC4 Columbus

State of the Union: Two central Ohio women on guest list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two women from central Ohio will be among the guests of First Lady Jill Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Danielle Robinson, from Columbus, and Refynd Duro, of Galloway, will be among the guests joining the First Lady and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff during President Joe Biden’s first State […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Ohio congressional district map approved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio now has a congressional map, laying out the districts and boundaries that will make up seats for US Congress. The approval was just in time as the deadline for Ohio candidates to file for a district race in the U.S. House of Representatives is in just two days. A Republican […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU nurse joins First Lady at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As President Joe Biden addressed the country during his first State of the Union address Tuesday, one item kept coming up – central Ohio. From the New Albany Intel factory to people making a difference, the president put central Ohio in the national spotlight. Refynd Duro, from Galloway, was one of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Gavin Newsom
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,050 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Tuesday, March 1 follow: Total Change New cases 2,654,991 +1,051 Hospitalizations 112,480 +117 ICU admissions 13,235 +6 Deaths* 36,822 +242 *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio AG Dave Yost asks public pension boards to pull Russian investments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent a letter Wednesday asking Ohio’s public employee pension boards to pull all Russian-based investments from their portfolios in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. This direction from Yost is another in a long list of local, national, and international sanctions against Russia after President […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House closer to passing bill getting rid of concealed carry permits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Proposed legislation that would eliminate a permit requirement for Ohioans concealing a carried firearm is moving one step closer to passage. Tuesday, Senate Bill 215 was moved through the House Government Oversight Committee and is now headed to the full house. The committee heard from opponents and one proponent of the bill before voting […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Districts#Ap#Democratic#Americans#Pfizer#Omicron#Republicans
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County drops mask advisory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory. In a statement released Monday, the advisory is dropped immediately and affects schools, employers, and other public indoor settings throughout the county. However, since the county only ever issued an advisory and not a mandate, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State to install safety devices to parking garages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University will be upgrading parking garages on campus this week with new safety devices. OSU President Kristina Johnson said on Tuesday that Ohio Union garages will be getting new surveillance cameras and license plate reader cameras installed by the end of the week. “We continue to closely monitor […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo makes masks optional in all areas

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is updating its mask policy.  The zoo announced on Facebook that starting Tuesday, masks are now optional in all areas, including tours and behind-the-scenes experiences.   In May of 2021, the zoo announced masks would be optional in outdoor spaces, but were still required for indoor […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio celebrates 219th birthday on Statehood Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday marks the 219th birthday of the Buckeye State. The celebration of Ohio’s statehood is in commemoration of the first time the General Assembly conducted state business on March 1, 1803, in Chillicothe. The state constitution was signed by President Thomas Jefferson a few weeks earlier and had been approved by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No mask decision for Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More school districts across central Ohio are dropping mask mandates, but Columbus City Schools still has its requirement in place. And after Tuesday’s Columbus City School Board meeting, it’s likely to remain in place for now. The district’s mask requirement was discussed at the beginning of the board meeting, with superintendent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Caribou Coffee is coming back to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A familiar coffee brand is returning to Central Ohio with a pair of well-known backers. Caribou Coffee expects to come back to the Columbus market later this year. Wooster-based Mike Mariola Restaurants, which owns The Rail in Dublin as well as two other dining concepts, and Dublin-based developers Crawford […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy