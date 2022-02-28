St. Paul's McCall is FC Player of the Year

After averaging a double-double this past season, St. Paul senior forward Maddy McCall was recognized as the best player in her conference.

A 6-foot senior, McCall was named the Firelands Conference Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. She averaged 14 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Lady Flyers (11-12), who finished 8-6 in the FC to finish fourth in the standings.

McCall led the FC in scoring and free-throw percentage (82.1). She was third in rebounding and fourth in field goal percentage (41.2).

Three other area players joined McCall on the first team, including another double-double standout in Monroeville senior Graisyn Yoder. She averaged 10.3 points and led the FC with 10.5 rebounds per game for the Eagles (10-14, 6-8).

Western Reserve senior guard Isabelle Duchette was also on the first team. She averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Roughriders (11-11, 9-5) this season.

South Central sophomore guard Kendyl Beverly was the other area player to be voted to the first team. She averaged 13.1 points per game for the Trojans (11-12, 7-7), which was good for second in the FC behind McCall. She was fourth in free-throw percentage (72.6).

Area second team selections included Western Reserve senior Madelyn Kolb, Monroeville senior Hannah Lyons, Plymouth sophomore Jaylin Branham, New London sophomore Emilee Rowland and South Central sophomore Angela Williams.

Amy Bays, who took over at Crestview just before the season, was named Coach of the Year. The Cougars went a perfect 14-0 in FC play to win their third straight league championship and finished 18-5 overall with a Div. III sectional title.

All-Firelands Conference girls basketball teams

FIRST TEAM: Sara Hickey, Mapleton, Sr.; Kendyl Beverly, South Central, So.; Isabelle Duchette, Western Reserve, Sr.; Mary Leeper, Crestview, Sr.; Emma Aumend, Crestview, Jr.; Maddy McCall, St. Paul, Sr.; Graisyn Yoder, Monroeville, Sr.

SECOND TEAM: Anna McFarland, Crestview, Sr.; Bailey Davis, Mapleton, Sr.; Heidi Earl, Mapleton, So.; Madelyn Kolb, Western Reserve, Sr.; Hannah Lyons, Monroeville, Sr.; Jaylin Branham, Plymouth, So.; Emilee Rowland, New London, So.; Angela Williams, South Central, So.

HONORABLE MENTION: Erin Stevens, Plymouth, Sr.; Stacey Legg, Monroeville, Sr.; Delaney Giles, Monroeville, Sr.; Brooke Houck, St. Paul, Sr.; Frankie Dinsmore, Crestview, Sr.; Claire Osborn, South Central, Sr.; Lilli White, Western Reserve, Jr.; Holly Earl, Mapleton, So.; Madison Rowland, New London, Fr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Maddy McCall, St. Paul.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Amy Bays, Crestview.

Final standings

FC Overall

Crestview 14-0 18-5

Mapleton 10-4 17-7

W. Reserve 9-5 11-11

St. Paul 8-6 11-12

So. Central 7-7 11-12

Monroeville 6-8 10-14

Plymouth 1-13 3-21

New London 1-13 1-21