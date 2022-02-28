ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx, UPS suspend services in Ukraine, Russia

By Stuart Rucker, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SXWY_0eRWhLuo00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — FedEx and UPS, two of the world’s largest shipping companies, have announced they are suspending delivery services to Ukraine and Russia as the conflict between the countries escalates.

“In light of current circumstances, we will temporarily suspend service in and out of Ukraine until further notice,” Memphis-headquartered FedEx said in a statement . “The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact.”

According to UPS and FedEx, both inbound and outbound services to Ukraine have been halted as well as deliveries to Russian destinations.

Tennesseans with Ukraine connections fearful over war

Atlanta-based UPS said, “Packages in transit that cannot be delivered will be returned free of charge to the sender where possible.”

The company also said it is closely monitoring the situation and will restart service “as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”

FedEx added that Money Back Guarantees are currently suspended for all services in Europe until further notice.

UPS said its money-back guarantee does not apply “when service is affected by circumstances outside of UPS’s control.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Liquor store customers avoid Russian vodka

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson wants Arkansas to avoid Russian made products, including alcohol. “Our distributors have reached an agreement, that I support, in which they’ve agreed not to acquire any additional Russian based alcohol,” said Gov. Hutchinson. There are viral videos of people pouring out vodka and reports of stores taking Russian-made […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Industry
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Russian invasion adding to car market struggles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, the car market has been anything but normal.  “It’s unprecedented, that’s the way I would describe it,” says General Manager of Fayetteville Toyota, Chad Campbell.  There have been labor shortages, supply chain, and computer chip shortages.   Fayetteville Toyota reports Russia is now adding to the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Fedex#Money Back Guarantee#Ups#Wreg#Russian#Tennesseans#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

How to cope with the stress of the Ukraine crisis

FAYTETEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is taking a toll on people’s mental health. The global scale of the events in Ukraine can feel like a heavy weight on some people. Seeing images, watching videos and hearing personal stories of the crisis can be overwhelming. Kati Wells, certified cognitive and behavioral therapist, said […]
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy