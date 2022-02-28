1 killed, 1 injured in Northern Michigan fireworks explosion on frozen lake

FRANKFORT, Mich. (WWJ) – Police have identified two victims of a fireworks accident during a memorial on a frozen lake in Northern Michigan.

Kyle Campbel-Slade was killed and Trevor Lee was injured while their group of friends set off fireworks on Crystal Lake in Frankfort on Feb. 22.

The friends had gathered on the lake to shoot off fireworks in honor of a friend who had died. Police did not disclose details about that person’s death.

Campbell-Slade, 28, of Frankfort lit one of the fireworks and it exploded, killing him, according to a report from MLive .

Lee, 27, also from Frankfort, was also critically injured in the explosion. He was flown to Grand Rapids for treatment. He is expected to survive, police said.