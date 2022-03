Battery anxiety about mobile phones is set to become a thing of the past – with new handsets that can go from flat to full in nine minutes. It will mean no more panic for those heading to work if they forget to put their mobile on charge at night – they can get more than a day’s power while they shower. Meanwhile, anyone planning a night on the town can give it a quick blast to last them until the small hours.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO