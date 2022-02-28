Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine protection falls more rapidly in kids 5 to 11 - study

BeiGene develops drugs designed to fight cancer using molecular targeting and immuno-oncology technologies. Founded in Beijing, China, in 2010, BeiGene (BGNE) is a biotechnology company focused on developing drugs that treat cancer. The company's most notable drug development is Zanubrutinib, the first cancer drug developed in China to gain approval from the FDA in the American market. The drug, used to treat mantle cell lymphoma, was approved by the FDA in November 2019. Early in its inception, BeiGene evolved its business model around the practice of obtaining the rights to experimental medicines that other companies had shelved. BeiGene would then take those medicines and run them through early clinical trials at hospitals and medical schools in China. If the drug showed signs of success, they would either be sold, or a co-development agreement would be reached with larger drug makers who had the capabilities to run more extensive trials. Eventually, the company grew and expanded its research and development capabilities. As they exist now, BeiGene formulates their own drugs and carries them through to late-stage clinical trials becoming a company that sees a drug all the way through from inception to market.

CANCER ・ 8 HOURS AGO