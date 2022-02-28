ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine protection falls more rapidly in kids 5 to 11 - study

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 2 days ago
A newly published study conducted in New York indicated that the protection from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine wanes more rapidly in children aged 5 – 11 than in those aged 12 – 17. The data compiled by the New York State Department of Health was based...

Adagio's Round Trip

Attempts earlier in the pandemic to dose people with polyclonal antibody fractions from recovered patients really didn't work out so well - the efficacy was quite disappointing. Here's a cautionary tale from late last year that you might have missed - there's a coronavirus angle, for sure, but there's also...
HEALTH
Allscripts selling hospitals, physician practices segments to Constellation Software

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is selling the net assets of its hospitals and large physician practices segments to a subsidiary of Constellation Software. The assets included in the deal are: Sunrise, Paragon, Allscripts TouchWorks, Allscripts Opal, STAR, HealthQuest and dbMotion solutions. Constellation subsidiary N. Harris Computer Corp. is paying up...
ECONOMY
CytomX stock soars 16% as Q4 revenue rises 20% Y/Y

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX +16.2%) rose following its FY21 results, which missed on analysts' estimates. Q4 total revenues rose 20.2% Y/Y to $19.7M. The increase in Q4 revenue was largely related to the CD71 collaboration with AbbVie. FY21 revenue declined to $69.57M, compared to $100.36M in 2020. The company said decrease...
STOCKS
