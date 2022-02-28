ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

FKM AC/DC Votage 6000cts Digital Clamp Meter $17.49

By Darshan
techbargains.com
 8 days ago

Amazon has the FKM AC/DC Votage 6000cts Digital Clamp Meter for a low $17.49 Free Shipping...

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Nature.com

The role of the AC component in human perception of AC"“DC hybrid electric fields

Electric energy is essential to today's society. To cope with global higher demand while minimizing land use, efficient high voltage direct currentÂ (HVDC) power lines are planned to be mounted on existing alternating current (AC) structures leading to electric fields (EFs) from both AC and DC transmission lines in hybrid configurations. Due to the close proximity to residential areas, the investigation of human hybrid EF perception and underlying mechanisms will be useful to project permitting. To specify the influence of the AC component on the whole-body detection thresholds of hybrid EFs and to explore the lower bound of human hybrid EF perception, 51 participants with an EF detection ability above average were exposed in a double-blind laboratory study. A psychophysical method based on the signal detection theory was used. Very low EF strength combinations, e.g. 1Â kV/m AC combined with 1Â kV/m DC, were reliably perceived by at least one participant. Detection thresholds were significantly lower with increased AC EF strengths, underlining the key role of the AC component in the human perception of hybrid EFs. Findings will contribute to the assessment of public reaction to the perception of EFs around hybrid overhead power lines and to their optimal designs.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fkm#Ac Dc#Ambient Light#Fkm Ac Dc#Digital Clamp#Ncv
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Digital Wind Speed Meters

Also known as an anemometer, a wind speed meter accurately displays the current air velocity and is most commonly used in sporting activities such as windsurfing, sailing, fishing, and archery. Additionally, anemometers are useful tools for maintaining and installing ventilation and HVAC systems. There are various types of wind speed...
ELECTRONICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy