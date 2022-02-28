FKM AC/DC Votage 6000cts Digital Clamp Meter $17.49

Electric energy is essential to today's society. To cope with global higher demand while minimizing land use, efficient high voltage direct currentÂ (HVDC) power lines are planned to be mounted on existing alternating current (AC) structures leading to electric fields (EFs) from both AC and DC transmission lines in hybrid configurations. Due to the close proximity to residential areas, the investigation of human hybrid EF perception and underlying mechanisms will be useful to project permitting. To specify the influence of the AC component on the whole-body detection thresholds of hybrid EFs and to explore the lower bound of human hybrid EF perception, 51 participants with an EF detection ability above average were exposed in a double-blind laboratory study. A psychophysical method based on the signal detection theory was used. Very low EF strength combinations, e.g. 1Â kV/m AC combined with 1Â kV/m DC, were reliably perceived by at least one participant. Detection thresholds were significantly lower with increased AC EF strengths, underlining the key role of the AC component in the human perception of hybrid EFs. Findings will contribute to the assessment of public reaction to the perception of EFs around hybrid overhead power lines and to their optimal designs.

