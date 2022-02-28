It's official: Saints headed to London in 2022; here's what to know

The Saints' 2022 NFL season will make a stop in London, news officially announced by the team and NFL on Monday.

The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though the matchup and dates will be announced at a later time.

The game will mark the third time the Saints have played a game overseas, with the previous two taking place at Wembley Stadium. The first game occurred in the 2008 season with the Saints defeating the then-San Diego Chargers 37-32, and the more recent coming in 2017 when the Saints defeated the Dolphins 20-0. But it will be the first overseas trip without Sean Payton at the helm and Drew Brees at quarterback. The Saints have promoted Dennis Allen as their new head coach, though the future starting quarterback in New Orleans remains a mystery.

News of the Saints' impending London trip was first reported in early February.

The game's details will be announced along with the full NFL's schedule's release later this year. The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars are also slated for a London game in the 2022 season, while the Arizona Cardinals are set for a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play at FC Bayern Munich Stadium, the first-ever NFL game to played in Germany.