ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

It's official: Saints headed to London in 2022; here's what to know

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rfy7K_0eRWgaZI00

The Saints' 2022 NFL season will make a stop in London, news officially announced by the team and NFL on Monday.

The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though the matchup and dates will be announced at a later time.

The game will mark the third time the Saints have played a game overseas, with the previous two taking place at Wembley Stadium. The first game occurred in the 2008 season with the Saints defeating the then-San Diego Chargers 37-32, and the more recent coming in 2017 when the Saints defeated the Dolphins 20-0. But it will be the first overseas trip without Sean Payton at the helm and Drew Brees at quarterback. The Saints have promoted Dennis Allen as their new head coach, though the future starting quarterback in New Orleans remains a mystery.

News of the Saints' impending London trip was first reported in early February.

The game's details will be announced along with the full NFL's schedule's release later this year. The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars are also slated for a London game in the 2022 season, while the Arizona Cardinals are set for a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play at FC Bayern Munich Stadium, the first-ever NFL game to played in Germany.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks have star QB in mind to replace Russell Wilson?

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle ended on Tuesday when the Seahawks traded the star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, but that does not necessarily mean they have given up on contending next season. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that the Seahawks will explore trade scenarios for Deshaun...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Arizona Cardinals#Estadio Azteca#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Fc Bayern Munich Stadium
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Ideal QB Scenario For Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger decided to call it a career, retiring a little while after the Steelers were eliminated from the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs. Currently, the only quarterback on the roster is...
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy