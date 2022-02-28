“The Horse’s Mouth” with Ken Brady from 1010XL

Facials are typically associated with topical treatments, exfoliators, extractions, peels, and, of course, massage — again, typically on the outside of the face and jaw. Buccal facials, however, are performed inside-out; it's an intra-oral massage, targeting pressure points along the cheek. And if you tend to carry tension in your jaw, it might be just the best way to upgrade your self-care routine.
What we feed our children says a lot about us. Some equate sugary foods with love, and ply their kids with cake and sweets to make them happy. Some see the news about sugar being a causal factor in many health conditions, and keep their children sugar-free, so they’ll grow up healthy. But are we too entrenched in either mindset, and is there a point where ‘happy’ meets ‘healthy’ on the VENN diagram of children’s nutrition?
