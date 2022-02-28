Two men wanted in N.O. East homicide investigation

Police in New Orleans are searching for two men believed to be suspects in a New Orleans East homicide investigation.

The fatal shooting happened on January 8, at the intersection of Curran Boulevard and Benson Street.

An NOPD report says, “At around 5:56 p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery shooting at the location. Upon arrival officers found two male victims suffering from a gunshot wound(s). An 18-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 23-year-old male was transported by NOEMS to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. A third male victim arrived at the hospital by private conveyance.”

During the course of investigation, NOPD detectives developed the men as persons of interest and seek to identify and question them.

On January 14, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested Devion Taylor, on two counts of second-degree murder in this investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.