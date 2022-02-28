ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safaricom Taps VMware to Build a Greenfield Network in Ethiopia

vmware.com
 5 days ago

BARCELONA – Mobile World Congress 2022 — Safaricom Telecommunication Ethiopia Plc, as part of an international consortium named the Global Partnership for Ethiopia, was granted the second Unified Telecommunication Service License in July 2021. Currently, Safaricom Ethiopia is building a telecom network for commercial launch and to contribute to Ethiopia’s digital...

news.vmware.com

