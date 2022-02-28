Madonna once asked Benedict Cumberbatch if he was using his “real” name

The Material Girl and her handsome son were dressed to the nines as they enjoyed a dinner at the famed Harry’s Bar in London. Bonding time! Madonna looked every inch the proud mama as she was spotted on a rare date with her son Rocco Ritchie. The iconic pop superstar, 63, stepped out with the handsome 21-year-old for a fun night out at the famed Harry’s Bar in London on Friday (March 4), as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

