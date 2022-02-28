ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Hannah Rankin to defend world titles in Glasgow against Alejandra Ayala of Mexico

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah Rankin will make the first defence of her super welterweight world title against Alejandra Ayala of Mexico in Glasgow on 23 April. The 31-year-old Scot...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Arum: Whyte Won't Attend Press Conference With Fury Because We Wouldn't Give Upside

Tyson Fury will have the biggest boxing stage in England to himself Tuesday afternoon. Bob Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, informed BoxingScene.com on Monday that Dillian Whyte won’t attend a press conference at Wembley Stadium in London, which will officially launch the promotion of their WBC heavyweight title fight April 23 at that same venue. Arum said Whyte, the mandatory challenger for Fury’s WBC belt, told Fury’s team in advance that he only plans to attend the final press conference the week of their fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Demetrius Andrade Accepts Terms For WBO Interim-Title Fight With Zach Parker

Demetrius Andrade will set his sights on a third weight division. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Providence’s Andrade has formally accepted the terms surrounding his ordered WBO interim super middleweight title fight with England’s Zach Parker. The decision will mean a road trip for Andrade, a two-division and reigning WBO middleweight titlist who will fight outside the United States for just the second time in his 13-plus year pro career. The fight is tentatively scheduled for May 21 at a yet-to-be-confirmed location in England.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Valentina Shevchenko set to defend flyweight title at UFC 275 against Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko has her next flyweight title defense set. Shevchenko is booked to face Taila Santos at UFC 275 on June 11, according to MMAFighting although contracts have not been signed at this time. The event is targeted to take place in Singapore, Ariel Helwani reported on Tuesday, although no official location has been announced. The main event of the card will see Glover Teixeira defend his light heavyweight belt against Jiri Prochazka.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Hannah Rankin
Boxing Insider

Jermall Charlo Views Canelo Alvarez Showdown As Inevitable: “In Due Time”

Jermall Charlo was closer than ever to landing a mega showdown against Canelo Alvarez. The Houstonian power puncher was on the front end of a two-fight deal presented to Alvarez from PBC’s Al Haymon, the promotional banner in which Charlo fights under, along with a second showdown against David Benavidez. In total, Alvarez was offered upwards of $100 and reportedly gave serious consideration to inking his name on the dotted line.
COMBAT SPORTS
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Tyson Fury Hints Retirement After Next Title Defense

It appears it will be a grand closing for Tyson Fury after his next boxing match in April. On Tuesday, the WBC heavyweight champion told reporters that he intends to retire following his April 23 match against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. During the press event, Fury said: “This is the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo-Bivol Light Heavyweight Title Fight To Land At T-Mobile Arena

SAN DIEGO - Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will return to Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend for the first time in three years. The four-division champion and pound-for-pound king has settled on T-Mobile Arena as the home for his next fight versus WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11KOs). The bout will take place live on DAZN Pay-Per-View, the sports streaming service’s first event exclusively on that platform.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Mexico#Bouts#Boxing#Combat#Swedish#Wba#Ibo#Boxrec#British#Wbo#English
Boxing Scene

Arum on Inoue-Donaire Rematch: I Think That's Really Close; Depends on Japanese Government

A bureaucratic measure or two apparently is all that stands in the way of the rematch between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire, according to promoter Bob Arum. The Top Rank Inc. boss, who co-promotes Japan’s IBF and WBA 118-pound champion Inoue, said he believes a re-run of the pair’s well-received title bout in 2019 in Saitama is on the cusp of being a done deal. BoxingScene.com reported in January that negotiations had begun between Inoue and WBC titlist Donaire.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

How To Become A Professional Boxer

Boxing is arguably the most famous combat sport ever and over time the popularity of the sport keeps increasing. This rise of boxing is due to the noteworthy athletes that competed in the sport, such as Mike Tyson & Muhammad Ali, and because of the many famous boxing movies like the Rocky film series. This has made many people want to compete in boxing and make a living out of it. In this piece I will tell you all that is needed to become a professional boxer!
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Dillian Whyte fuels rivalry with ‘bitter’ Anthony Joshua ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Dillian Whyte maintains Anthony Joshua is “bitter” after the latest war of words between the British heavyweight rivals.The Body Snatcher is preparing to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC world heavyweight title.And Whyte has taken issue with Joshua’s words surrounding the fight at Wembley Stadium.“It’s a good opponent [for Fury], it’s a good [title] defence against Dillian Whyte,” Joshua told IFL TV. “Dillian Whyte needs to come in, look at what Tyson Fury does and react to it and do the complete opposite.“Maybe work the body, and be conditioned to go the distance. I’m rooting for Dillian, even though I...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Star Boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko Joins Territorial Defense Battalion in Ukraine

Former world champion boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko has joined a territorial defense battalion in Ukraine as the country continues its ongoing conflict after invasion by Russia. The Ukrainian appears in a Facebook photo in what appears to be a military combat uniform on Sunday. Lomachenko traveled to Greece during the first day of the invasion on Thursday but returned to his home in Odessa to reunite with his family, according to ESPN.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez still hungry, still working, still winning

Roman Gonzalez was asked who would win a particular matchup: the 24-year-old version of himself vs. the current 34-year-old model. “Chocolatito” smiled and didn’t hesitate to answer. “I think both ages would win,” he told Boxing Junkie through a translator. That’s his way of saying he can still beat elite opposition, such as Julio Cesar Martinez on Saturday in San Diego. And no one would argue with him, even at an age when most little men are retired.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo-Bivol Will Be Non-Title Fight If WBA Won't Sanction Because Bivol Is Russian Citizen

Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol expect to meet May 7 regardless of whether they fight for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title. BoxingScene.com learned Tuesday night that the WBA’s public stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will not impact the status of the card headlined by Mexico’s Alvarez and Russia’s Bivol. The WBA, along with the IBF, WBC and WBO, have jointly announced that those sanctioning organizations will monitor the approval of championship matches involving Russian boxers as long as this unprovoked attack lasts in Ukraine.
NFL
Boxing Scene

Saul Bustos Decisions Martin Angel Martinez Over Eight in Pomona

Welterweight prospect Saul Bustos of Los Angeles secured another victory Saturday night, defeating Martin Angel Martinez at the Derby Room in Pomona, California. All three judges scored the bout 80-72 in favor of Bustos, who improves to 15-0-1, 8 knockouts. Martinez was game, but Bustos was the more-effective throughout much...
POMONA, CA
BBC

Josh Kerr: Scot records new British & European indoor mile records in Boston

Josh Kerr set new British and European indoor mile records and moved third in the world list in Boston on Sunday. His three minutes 48.87 seconds at the Boston University Last Chance meet was more than three seconds inside fellow Briton Peter Elliott's 1990 mark. The Olympic bronze medallist shaved...
SPORTS
BBC

Lee Selby: Welshman to fight Gustavo Lemos in Argentina

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby will fight in Argentina as he faces the undefeated Gustavo Lemos in a final eliminator to meet lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. The fight is scheduled for Saturday, 26 March at Luna Park in Buenos Aires. Selby lost a split decision to Kambosos at...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy