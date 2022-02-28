Hannah Rankin to defend world titles in Glasgow against Alejandra Ayala of Mexico

Dillian Whyte maintains Anthony Joshua is “bitter” after the latest war of words between the British heavyweight rivals.The Body Snatcher is preparing to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC world heavyweight title.And Whyte has taken issue with Joshua’s words surrounding the fight at Wembley Stadium.“It’s a good opponent [for Fury], it’s a good [title] defence against Dillian Whyte,” Joshua told IFL TV. “Dillian Whyte needs to come in, look at what Tyson Fury does and react to it and do the complete opposite.“Maybe work the body, and be conditioned to go the distance. I’m rooting for Dillian, even though I...
